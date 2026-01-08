Class SyntheticClock
Defined in File synthetic_clock.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::Clock(Class Clock)
-
class SyntheticClock : public holoscan::gxf::Clock
Synthetic clock class.
A clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.
==Parameters==
initial_timestamp (int64_t): The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds) (default: 0.0).
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit SyntheticClock(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
SyntheticClock() = default
-
SyntheticClock(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::SyntheticClock *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
The underlying GXF component’s name.
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec)
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
virtual double time() const override
The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.
-
virtual int64_t timestamp() const override
The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.
-
virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override
Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.
-
virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override
Waits until the given target time.
-
void advance_to(int64_t new_time_ns)
Manually advance the clock to a desired new target time.
-
void advance_by(int64_t time_delta_ns)
Manually advance the clock by a given delta.
-
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline void advance_by(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration)
Set a duration to advance the clock by.
- Parameters
duration – The
std::chrono::durationto advance the clock by.
-
nvidia::gxf::SyntheticClock *get() const
-