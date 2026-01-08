Template Class OperatorTestHarness
Defined in File test_harness.hpp
Base Types
public holoscan::Application(Class Application)
public std::enable_shared_from_this< OperatorTestHarness< OperatorType, Args... > >
-
template<typename OperatorType, typename ...Args>
class OperatorTestHarness : public holoscan::Application, public std::enable_shared_from_this<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, Args...>>
Test application wrapper for testing a Holoscan operator’s
computemethod.
This class provides a test harness for testing a Holoscan operator’s
computemethod. It supports an arbitrary number of input and output ports with arbitrary types. It also supports adding conditions to the operator under test.
- Template Parameters
OperatorType – The type of the operator to test
Args – The types of the operator’s arguments
-
Public Functions
-
inline explicit OperatorTestHarness(std::tuple<Args...> operator_args)
-
inline virtual void compose() override
Compose a graph.
The graph is composed by adding operators and flows in this method.
-
inline void run_test()
