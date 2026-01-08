Template Class OperatorTestHarness

Test application wrapper for testing a Holoscan operator’s compute method.

This class provides a test harness for testing a Holoscan operator’s compute method. It supports an arbitrary number of input and output ports with arbitrary types. It also supports adding conditions to the operator under test.

Template Parameters OperatorType – The type of the operator to test

Args – The types of the operator’s arguments

Public Functions

inline explicit OperatorTestHarness ( std :: tuple < Args ... > operator_args )



template < typename T >

inline std :: shared_ptr < OperatorTestHarness > add_input_port ( const std :: string & name , const std :: vector < T > & data )



template < typename T >

inline std :: shared_ptr < OperatorTestHarness > add_output_port ( const std :: string & name , const std :: vector < std :: function < void ( const T & ) > > & validators = { } )



template < typename ConditionType , typename ... CondArgs >

inline std :: shared_ptr < OperatorTestHarness > add_condition ( const std :: string & name , CondArgs & & ... args )



inline virtual void compose ( ) override

Compose a graph. The graph is composed by adding operators and flows in this method.

template < typename T >

inline std :: shared_ptr < TestHarnessSourceOp < T > > get_source ( const std :: string & port_name ) const



template < typename T = OperatorType >

inline std :: shared_ptr < T > get_operator_under_test ( ) const



template < typename T >

inline std :: shared_ptr < TestHarnessSinkOp < T > > get_sink ( const std :: string & port_name ) const

