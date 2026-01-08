NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Class Topology

Class Documentation

class Topology

Topology class.

This class is responsible for managing the topology of the system. Internally, it uses hwloc library to get the topology information.

Public Functions

Topology()
virtual ~Topology()
int load()

Load the topology.

Returns

The error code

void *context() const

Get the pointer to the topology object.

Returns

The pointer to the topology object

Protected Attributes

void *context_ = nullptr

The pointer to the topology object.

