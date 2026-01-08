Class Transmitter
Defined in File transmitter.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
Derived Types
public holoscan::AsyncBufferTransmitter(Class AsyncBufferTransmitter)
public holoscan::DoubleBufferTransmitter(Class DoubleBufferTransmitter)
public holoscan::UcxTransmitter(Class UcxTransmitter)
-
class Transmitter : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Base transmitter class.
Transmitters are used by output ports to emit messages.
Subclassed by holoscan::AsyncBufferTransmitter, holoscan::DoubleBufferTransmitter, holoscan::UcxTransmitter
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Transmitter(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
Transmitter() = default
-
Transmitter(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Transmitter *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
nvidia::gxf::Transmitter *get() const
-
size_t capacity() const
Get the current capacity of the Transmitter queue.
For double-buffer queues this is the capacity of the main stage.
- Returns
The capacity of the Receiver queue.
-
size_t size() const
Get the number of elements currently in the main stage of the Transmitter queue.
- Returns
The number of elements in the main stage.
-
size_t back_size() const
Get the number of elements currently in the back stage of the Transmitter queue.
- Returns
The number of elements in the back stage.
