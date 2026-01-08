Class CudaHostMappedBuffer
Defined in File buffer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::utils::cuda::Buffer(Class Buffer)
-
class CudaHostMappedBuffer : public holoscan::utils::cuda::Buffer
CUDA Host Mapped Buffer Class.
Public Functions
-
explicit CudaHostMappedBuffer(size_t size, int device_id = 0)
Construct a new Cuda Host Mapped Buffer object.
- Parameters
size –
device_id –
size – memory size to be allocated in bytes
device_id – GPU device ID, defaults to 0
-
-
~CudaHostMappedBuffer()
-
virtual void *data() override
Get the data buffer.
- Returns
Void pointer to the buffer
-
virtual size_t size() const override
Get the size of the allocated buffer in elements.
- Returns
size in elements
-
virtual size_t get_bytes() const override
Get the bytes allocated.
- Returns
allocated bytes
-
virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override
Resize the underlying buffer.
- Parameters
number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with
-
inline void *device_data() const
- explicit CudaHostMappedBuffer(size_t size, int device_id = 0)
Previous Class CudaHostMappedAllocator
Next Class DeviceBuffer