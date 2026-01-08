GXF extensions
- page md_gxf_extensions_README
ucx: includes
nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializerwhich is a
nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializerthat handles serialization and deserialization of
holoscan::Messageand
holoscan::Tensortypes over a Unified Communication X (UCX) network connection. UCX is used by Holoscan SDK to send data between fragments of distributed applications. This extension must be used in combination with standard GXF UCX extension components. Specifically, this
UcxHoloscanComponentSerializeris intended for use by the
UcxEntitySerializerwhere it can operate alongside the
UcxComponentSerializerthat serializes GXF-specific types (
nvidia::gxf::Tensor,
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, etc.).
-