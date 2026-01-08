struct DataEntry

Entry for data queue (may have metadata only, no tensor content)

Public Types

enum Type

Values: enumerator Generic

enumerator TensorData

enumerator TensorMapData



Public Functions

inline DataEntry ( )



DataEntry ( std :: any data_arg , const std :: string & id , int64_t acq_time , int64_t emit_time , IOSpec :: IOType io_type , std :: shared_ptr < MetadataDictionary > meta = nullptr , std :: optional < cudaStream_t > stream = std :: nullopt )



DataEntry ( std :: shared_ptr < holoscan :: Tensor > tensor , const std :: string & id , int64_t acq_time , int64_t emit_time , IOSpec :: IOType io_type , std :: shared_ptr < MetadataDictionary > meta = nullptr , std :: optional < cudaStream_t > stream = std :: nullopt )



DataEntry ( holoscan :: TensorMap tensor_map , const std :: string & id , int64_t acq_time , int64_t emit_time , IOSpec :: IOType io_type , std :: shared_ptr < MetadataDictionary > meta = nullptr , std :: optional < cudaStream_t > stream = std :: nullopt )



Public Members

Type type



std :: string unique_id



externally specified acquisition timestamp

time when emit (or receive) was called

std :: shared_ptr < MetadataDictionary > metadata = { }



std :: optional < cudaStream_t > stream

optional CUDA stream for GPU operations