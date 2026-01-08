Struct GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy::AvailableSystemResourceComparator
Defined in File greedy_fragment_allocation.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy.
struct AvailableSystemResourceComparator
Public Functions
bool operator()(const AvailableSystemResource &a, const AvailableSystemResource &b) const
