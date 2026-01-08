Struct ActivationSpec
Defined in File holoinfer_activation_spec.hpp
struct ActivationSpec
Activation specification struct, used along with activation_map to select a subset of models at runtime.
Public Functions
ActivationSpec() = default
inline explicit ActivationSpec(const std::string &model_name, bool active = true)
Construct a new Activation Spec object.
- Parameters
model_name – Name of model which is defined in the model_path_map parameter.
active – Active model flag (true or false), default true.
inline bool is_active() const
inline std::string model() const
inline void set_active(bool value = true)
Public Members
std::string model_name_
bool active_
