struct ActivationSpec

Activation specification struct, used along with activation_map to select a subset of models at runtime.

Public Functions

ActivationSpec ( ) = default



inline explicit ActivationSpec ( const std :: string & model_name , bool active = true )

Construct a new Activation Spec object. Parameters model_name – Name of model which is defined in the model_path_map parameter.

active – Active model flag (true or false), default true.

inline bool is_active ( ) const



inline std :: string model ( ) const



inline void set_active ( bool value = true )



Public Members

std :: string model_name_

