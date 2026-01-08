Struct InterfacePort
Defined in File subgraph.hpp
-
struct InterfacePort
Interface port that maps external subgraph port name to an internal operator port.
Public Types
-
enum class PortType
Type of interface port.
Values:
-
enumerator kData
Regular data port (for data flow)
-
enumerator kExecution
Execution control port (for control flow)
- enumerator kData
Public Members
-
std::shared_ptr<Operator> internal_operator
Internal operator that owns the port.
-
std::string internal_port_name
Port name on the internal operator.
-
bool is_input
Whether this is an input port (vs output)
- enum class PortType
Previous Struct NetworkOptions
Next Template Struct is_array