NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Struct InferenceOp::DataMap

Struct InferenceOp::DataMap

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class InferenceOp.

Struct Documentation

struct DataMap

DataMap specification

Public Functions

DataMap() = default
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::string &value)
inline std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const

Public Members

std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_
Previous Struct InputSpec::View
Next Struct InferenceOp::DataVecMap
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here