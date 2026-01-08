NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Struct PoseTree::FrameInfo

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class PoseTree.

Struct Documentation

struct FrameInfo

Helper structure that stores the information about a frame.

Public Members

history_t *history

Array containing the list of edges.

int32_t number_edges

Current number of edges.

int32_t maximum_number_edges

Maximum number of edges allowed.

char name[kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]

Name of the frame. It has to be null terminated, so it can hold at most 63 characters.

std::string_view name_view
int32_t distance_to_root

Hint to quickly find a path: Store the distance from the node to the root (== 0 if this frame is the root)

frame_t node_to_root

Frame to follow to reach the root.

frame_t root

Name of the root.

mutable version_t hint_version

Some helper id to computer the path between two nodes.

mutable frame_t dfs_link

Some helper to memorize the path we took during the dfs.

frame_t uid

Name of the frame.

