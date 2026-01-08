CudaExtension
Extension for CUDA operations.
UUID: d63a98fa-7882-11eb-a917-b38f664f399c
Version: 2.0.0
Author: NVIDIA
License: LICENSE
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream
Holds and provides access to native
cudaStream_t.
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream handle must be allocated by
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool. Its lifecycle is valid until explicitly recycled through
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool.releaseStream() or implicitly until
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool is deactivated.
You may call
stream() to get the native
cudaStream_t handle, and to submit GPU operations. After the submission, GPU takes over the input tensors/buffers and keeps them in use. To prevent the host carelessly releasing these in-use buffers, CUDA Codelet needs to call
record(event, input_entity, sync_cb) to extend
input_entity’s lifecycle until the GPU completely consumes it.
Alternatively, you may call
record(event, event_destroy_cb) for native
cudaEvent_t operations and free in-use resource via
event_destroy_cb.
It is required to have a
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSync in the graph pipeline after all the CUDA operations. See more details in
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSync.
Component ID: 5683d692-7884-11eb-9338-c3be62d576be
Defined in: gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamId
Holds CUDA stream Id to deduce
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream handle.
stream_cid should be
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream component id.
Component ID: 7982aeac-37f1-41be-ade8-6f00b4b5d47c
Defined in: gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_id.hpp
nvidia::gxf::CudaEvent
Holds and provides access to native
cudaEvent_t handle.
When a
nvidia::gxf::CudaEvent is created, you’ll need to initialize a native
cudaEvent_t through
init(flags, dev_id), or set third party event through
initWithEvent(event, dev_id, free_fnc). The event keeps valid until
deinit is called explicitly otherwise gets recycled in destructor.
Component ID: f5388d5c-a709-47e7-86c4-171779bc64f3
Defined in: gxf/cuda/cuda_event.hpp
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool
CudaStream allocation.
You must explicitly call
allocateStream() to get a valid
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream handle. This component would hold all the its allocated
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream entities until
releaseStream(stream) is called explicitly or the
CudaStreamPool component is deactivated.
Component ID: 6733bf8b-ba5e-4fae-b596-af2d1269d0e7
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator
Parameters
dev_id
GPU device id.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
Default Value: 0
stream_flags
Flag values to create CUDA streams.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
Default Value: 0
stream_priority
Priority values to create CUDA streams.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
Default Value: 0
reserved_size
User-specified file name without extension.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
Default Value: 1
max_size
Maximum Stream Size.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
Default Value: 0, no limitation.
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSync
Synchronize all CUDA streams which are carried by message entities.
This codelet is required to get connected in the graph pipeline after all CUDA ops codelets. When a message entity is received, it would find all of the
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamId in that message, and extract out each
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream. With each
CudaStream handle, it synchronizes all previous
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream.record() events, along with all submitted GPU operations before this point.
CudaStreamSync must be set in the graph when
nvidia::gxf::CudaStream.record() is used, otherwise it may cause a memory leak.
Component ID: 0d1d8142-6648-485d-97d5-277eed00129c
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
rx
Receiver to receive all messages carrying
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamId.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
tx
Transmitter to send messages to downstream.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter