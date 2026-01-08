StandardExtension
Most commonly used interfaces and components in Gxf Core.
UUID: 8ec2d5d6-b5df-48bf-8dee-0252606fdd7e
Version: 2.1.0
Author: NVIDIA
License: LICENSE
nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Interface for a component which can be executed to run custom code.
Component ID: 5c6166fa-6eed-41e7-bbf0-bd48cd6e1014
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Defined in: gxf/std/codelet.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Clock
Interface for clock components which provide time.
Component ID: 779e61c2-ae70-441d-a26c-8ca64b39f8e7
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Defined in: gxf/std/clock.hpp
nvidia::gxf::System
Component interface for systems which are run as part of the application run cycle.
Component ID: d1febca1-80df-454e-a3f2-715f2b3c6e69
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
nvidia::gxf::Queue
Interface for storing entities in a queue.
Component ID: 792151bf-3138-4603-a912-5ca91828dea8
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Defined in: gxf/std/queue.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Router
Interface for classes which are routing messages in and out of entities.
Component ID: 8b317aad-f55c-4c07-8520-8f66db92a19e
Defined in: gxf/std/router.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
Interface for publishing entities.
Component ID: c30cc60f-0db2-409d-92b6-b2db92e02cce
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Queue
Defined in: gxf/std/transmitter.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Receiver
Interface for receiving entities.
Component ID: a47d2f62-245f-40fc-90b7-5dc78ff2437e
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Queue
Defined in: gxf/std/receiver.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Scheduler
A simple poll-based single-threaded scheduler which executes codelets.
Component ID: f0103b75-d2e1-4d70-9b13-3fe5b40209be
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::System
Defined in: nvidia/gxf/system.hpp
nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Interface for terms used by a scheduler to determine if codelets in an entity are ready to step.
Component ID: 184d8e4e-086c-475a-903a-69d723f95d19
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Defined in: gxf/std/scheduling_term.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Allocator
Provides allocation and deallocation of memory.
Component ID: 3cdd82d0-2326-4867-8de2-d565dbe28e03
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Defined in: nvidia/gxf/allocator.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Monitor
Monitors entities during execution.
Component ID: 9ccf9421-b35b-8c79-e1f0-97dc23bd38ea
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Defined in: nvidia/gxf/monitor.hpp
nvidia::gxf::RealtimeClock
A real-time clock which runs based off a system steady clock.
Component ID: 7b170b7b-cf1a-4f3f-997c-bfea25342381
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
Parameters
initial_time_offset
The initial time offset used, until the time scale is changed manually.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64
initial_time_scale
The initial time scale used, until the time scale is changed manually.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64
use_time_since_epoch
If true, clock time is time since
epoch +
initial_time_offset at
initialize(). Otherwise, clock time is
initial_time_offset at
initialize().
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
nvidia::gxf::ManualClock
A manual clock which is instrumented manually.
Component ID: 52fa1f97-eba8-472a-a8ca-4cff1a2c440f
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
Parameters
initial_timestamp
The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
nvidia::gxf::SystemGroup
A group of systems.
Component ID: 3d23d470-0aed-41c6-ac92-685c1b5469a0
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::System
nvidia::gxf::MessageRouter
A router which sends transmitted messages to receivers.
Component ID: 84fd5d56-fda6-4937-0b3c-c283252553d8
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Router
nvidia::gxf::RouterGroup
A group of routers.
Component ID: ca64ee14-2280-4099-9f10-d4b501e09117
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Router
nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter
A transmitter which uses a double-buffered queue where messages are pushed to a backstage after they are published.
Component ID: 0c3c0ec7-77f1-4389-aef1-6bae85bddc13
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
Parameters
capacity
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
Default: 1
policy
0: pop, 1: reject, 2: fault.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
Default: 2
nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
A receiver which uses a double-buffered queue where new messages are first pushed to a backstage.
Component ID: ee45883d-bf84-4f99-8419-7c5e9deac6a5
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
Parameters
capacity
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
Default: 1
policy
0: pop, 1: reject, 2: fault
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
Default: 2
nvidia::gxf::Connection
A component which establishes a connection between two other components.
Component ID: cc71afae-5ede-47e9-b267-60a5c750a89a
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Parameters
source
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
target
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm
A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed periodically.
Component ID: d392c98a-9b08-49b4-a422-d5fe6cd72e3e
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Parameters
recess_period
The recess period indicates the minimum amount of time which has to pass before the entity is permitted to execute again. The period is specified as a string containing of a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given, the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: Hz, s, ms. Example: 10ms, 10000000, 0.2s, 50Hz.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm
A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed exactly a given number of times.
Component ID: f89da2e4-fddf-4aa2-9a80-1119ba3fde05
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Parameters
count
The total number of time this term will permit execution.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
nvidia::gxf::TargetTimeSchedulingTerm
A component where the next execution time of the entity needs to be specified after every tick.
Component ID: e4aaf5c3-2b10-4c9a-c463-ebf6084149bf
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Parameters
clock
The clock used to define target time.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm
A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed if receivers for a certain transmitter can accept new messages.
Component ID: 9de75119-8d0f-4819-9a71-2aeaefd23f71
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Parameters
min_size
The term permits execution if the receiver connected to the transmitter has at least the specified number of free slots in its back buffer.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
transmitter
The term permits execution if this transmitter can publish a message; i.e., if the receiver which is connected to this transmitter can receive messages.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
A scheduling term which specifies that an entity can be executed when the total number of messages over a set of input channels is at least a given number of messages.
Component ID: fe799e65-f78b-48eb-beb6-e73083a12d5b
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Parameters
front_stage_max_size
If set, the scheduling term will only allow execution if the number of messages in the front stage does not exceed this count. For example, it can be used in combination with codelets which do not clear the front stage in every tick.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
min_size
The scheduling term permits execution if the given receiver has at least the given number of messages available.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
receiver
The scheduling term permits execution if this channel has at least a given number of messages available.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed when a queue has at least a certain number of elements.
Component ID: f15dbeaa-afd6-47a6-9ffc-7afd7e1b4c52
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Parameters
min_size
The scheduling term permits execution if all given receivers together have at least the given number of messages available.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
receivers
The scheduling term permits execution if the given channels have at least a given number of messages available.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
nvidia::gxf::ExpiringMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
A component which tries to wait for specified number of messages in queue for at most specified time.
Component ID: eb22280c-76ff-11eb-b341-cf6b417c95c9
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Parameters
clock
Clock to get time from.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
max_batch_size
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
max_delay_ns
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
receiver
Receiver to watch on.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm
A component which acts as a Boolean
AND term that can be used to control the execution of the entity.
Component ID: e07a0dc4-3908-4df8-8134-7ce38e60fbef
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm
A component which is used to inform that an entity is dependent upon an async event for its execution.
Component ID: 56be1662-ff63-4179-9200-3fcd8dc38673
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
nvidia::gxf::GreedyScheduler
A simple poll-based single-threaded scheduler which executes codelets.
Component ID: 869d30ca-a443-4619-b988-7a52e657f39b
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Scheduler
Parameters
clock
The clock used by the scheduler to define flow of time. Typical choices are a
RealtimeClock or a
ManualClock.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
max_duration_ms
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
realtime
This parameter is deprecated. Assign a clock directly.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
stop_on_deadlock
If enabled, the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors; for example, by clearing queues manually.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
nvidia::gxf::MultiThreadScheduler
A multi-thread scheduler that executes codelets for maximum throughput.
Component ID: de5e0646-7fa5-11eb-a5c4-330ebfa81bbf
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Scheduler
Parameters
check_recession_perios_ms
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when an entity is not ready to run yet.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
clock
The clock used by the scheduler to define flow of time. Typical choices are a
RealtimeClock or a
ManualClock.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
max_duration_ms
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified, the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
stop_on_deadlock
If enabled, the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors; for example, by clearing queues manually.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
worker_thread_number
Number of threads.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
Default: 1
nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool
A memory pool which provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.
Component ID: 92b627a3-5dd3-4c3c-976c-4700e8a3b96a
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator
Parameters
block_size
The size of one block of memory in byte. Allocation requests can only be fulfilled if they fit into one block. If less memory is requested, a full block is still issued.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
do_not_use_cuda_malloc_host
If enabled operator new will be used to allocate host memory instead of
cudaMallocHost.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
Default: True
num_blocks
The total number of blocks which are allocated by the pool. If more blocks are requested, allocation requests will fail.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
storage_type
The memory storage type used by this allocator. Can be kHost (0) or kDevice (1) or kSystem (2).
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
Default: 0
nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
Allocator that uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.
Component ID: c3951b16-a01c-539f-d87e-1dc18d911ea0
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator
Parameters
do_not_use_cuda_malloc_host
If enabled, a new operator will be used to allocate host memory instead of
cudaMallocHost.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
Default: True
nvidia::gxf::Tensor
A component which holds a single tensor.
Component ID: 377501d6-9abf-447c-a617-0114d4f33ab8
Defined in: gxf/std/tensor.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Timestamp
Holds message publishing and acquisition related timing information.
Component ID: d1095b10-5c90-4bbc-bc89-601134cb4e03
Defined in: gxf/std/timestamp.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Metric
Collects, aggregates, and evaluates metric data.
Component ID: f7cef803-5beb-46f1-186a-05d3919842ac
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Parameters
aggregation_policy
Aggregation policy used to aggregate individual metric samples. Choices: {mean, min, max}.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
lower_threshold
Lower threshold of the metric’s expected range.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64
upper_threshold
Upper threshold of the metric’s expected range.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64
nvidia::gxf::JobStatistics
Collects runtime statistics.
Component ID: 2093b91a-7c82-11eb-a92b-3f1304ecc959
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Parameters
clock
The clock component instance to retrieve time from.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
codelet_statistics
If set to true, the
JobStatistics component will collect performance statistics related to codelets.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
json_file_path
If provided, all the collected performance statistics data will be dumped into a json file.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
nvidia::gxf::Broadcast
Messages arrived on the input channel are distributed to all transmitters.
Component ID: 3daadb31-0bca-47e5-9924-342b9984a014
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
mode
The broadcast mode. Can be Broadcast or RoundRobin.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
source
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
nvidia::gxf::Gather
All messages arriving on any input channel are published on the single output channel.
Component ID: 85f64c84-8236-4035-9b9a-3843a6a2026f
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
sink
The output channel for gathered messages.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
tick_source_limit
Maximum number of messages to take from each source in one tick.
0 means no limit.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64
nvidia::gxf::TensorCopier
Copies tensor either from host to device or from device to host.
Component ID: c07680f4-75b3-189b-8886-4b5e448e7bb6
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
allocator
Memory allocator for tensor data.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator
mode
Configuration to select what tensors to copy:
-
kCopyToDevice (0) - copies to device memory, ignores device allocation.
-
kCopyToHost (1) - copies to pinned host memory, ignores host allocation.
-
kCopyToSystem (2) - copies to system memory, ignores system allocation.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
receiver
Receiver for incoming entities.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
transmitter
Transmitter for outgoing entities.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
nvidia::gxf::TimedThrottler
Publishes the received entity respecting the timestamp within the entity.
Component ID: ccf7729c-f62c-4250-5cf7-f4f3ec80454b
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
execution_clock
Clock on which the codelet is executed by the scheduler.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
receiver
Channel to receive messages that need to be synchronized.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
scheduling_term
Scheduling term for executing the codelet.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::TargetTimeSchedulingTerm
throttling_clock
Clock which the received entity timestamps are based on.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock
transmitter
Transmitter channel publishing messages at appropriate timesteps.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
nvidia::gxf::Vault
Safely stores received entities for further processing.
Component ID: 1108cb8d-85e4-4303-ba02-d27406ee9e65
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
drop_waiting
If too many messages are waiting, the oldest ones are dropped.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
max_waiting_count
The maximum number of waiting messages. If exceeded, the codelet will stop pulling messages out of the input queue.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
source
Receiver from which messages are taken and transferred to the vault.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
nvidia::gxf::Subgraph
Helper component to import a subgraph.
Component ID: 576eedd7-7c3f-4d2f-8c38-8baa79a3d231
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component
Parameters
location
Yaml source of the subgraph.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
nvidia::gxf::EndOfStream
A component which represents end-of-stream notification.
Component ID: 8c42f7bf-7041-4626-9792-9eb20ce33cce
Defined in: gxf/std/eos.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Synchronization
Component to synchronize messages from multiple receivers based on the
acq_time.
Component ID: f1cb80d6-e5ec-4dba-9f9e-b06b0def4443
Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
inputs
All the inputs for synchronization. Number of inputs must match that of the outputs.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver
outputs
All the outputs for synchronization. Number of outputs must match that of the inputs.
Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
signed char
Component ID: 83905c6a-ca34-4f40-b474-cf2cde8274de
unsigned char
Component ID: d4299e15-0006-d0bf-8cbd-9b743575e155
short int
Component ID: 9e1dde79-3550-307d-e81a-b864890b3685
short unsigned int
Component ID: 958cbdef-b505-bcc7-8a43-dc4b23f8cead
int
Component ID: b557ec7f-49a5-08f7-a35e-086e9d1ea767
unsigned int
Component ID: d5506b68-5c86-fedb-a2a2-a7bae38ff3ef
long int
Component ID: c611627b-6393-365f-d234-1f26bfa8d28f
long unsigned int
Component ID: c4385f5b-6e25-01d9-d7b5-6e7cadc704e8
float
Component ID: a81bf295-421f-49ef-f24a-f59e9ea0d5d6
double
Component ID: d57cee59-686f-e26d-95be-659c126b02ea
bool
Component ID: c02f9e93-d01b-1d29-f523-78d2a9195128