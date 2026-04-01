Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.0.0  Define NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE

Define NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE

Define Documentation

NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE
Previous Define NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_V2_SIZE
Next Define NVML_DEVICE_UUID_BUFFER_SIZE
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here