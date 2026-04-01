Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Define HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS

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HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name)

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the scheduler class.

Use this macro if the base class is a holoscan::Scheduler.

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the class.

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