Enum PresentMode
Defined in File present_mode.hpp
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enum class holoscan::viz::PresentMode
The present mode determines how the rendered result will be presented on the screen.
Values:
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enumerator AUTO
automatically select present mode depending on available modes, selection priority:
MAILBOX
IMMEDIATE
FIFO_LATEST_READY
FIFO
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enumerator FIFO
the presentation engine waits for the next vertical blanking period to update the current image. Tearing cannot be observed. An internal queue is used to hold pending presentation requests. New requests are appended to the end of the queue, and one request is removed from the beginning of the queue and processed during each vertical blanking period in which the queue is non-empty.
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enumerator IMMEDIATE
the presentation engine does not wait for a vertical blanking period to update the current image, meaning this mode may result in visible tearing. No internal queuing of presentation requests is needed, as the requests are applied immediately.
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enumerator MAILBOX
the presentation engine waits for the next vertical blanking period to update the current image. Tearing cannot be observed. An internal single-entry queue is used to hold pending presentation requests. If the queue is full when a new presentation request is received, the new request replaces the existing entry, and any images associated with the prior entry become available for reuse by the application. One request is removed from the queue and processed during each vertical blanking period in which the queue is non-empty.
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enumerator SHARED_DEMAND_REFRESH
This mode is only supported in exclusive mode. Specifies that the presentation engine and application have concurrent access to a single image, which is referred to as a shared presentable image. The presentation engine is only required to update the current image after a new presentation request is received. Therefore the application must make a presentation request whenever an update is required. However, the presentation engine may update the current image at any point, meaning this mode may result in visible tearing.
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enumerator SHARED_CONTINUOUS_REFRESH
This mode is only supported in exclusive mode. Specifies that the presentation engine and application have concurrent access to a single image, which is referred to as a shared presentable image. The presentation engine periodically updates the current image on its regular refresh cycle. The application is only required to make one initial presentation request, after which the presentation engine must update the current image without any need for further presentation requests. The application can indicate the image contents have been updated by making a presentation request, but this does not guarantee the timing of when it will be updated. This mode may result in visible tearing if rendering to the image is not timed correctly.
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enumerator FIFO_LATEST_READY
specifies that the presentation engine waits for the next vertical blanking period to update the current image. Tearing cannot be observed. An internal queue is used to hold pending presentation requests. New requests are appended to the end of the queue. At each vertical blanking period, the presentation engine dequeues all successive requests that are ready to be presented from the beginning of the queue.
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enumerator FIFO_RELAXED
specifies that the presentation engine generally waits for the next vertical blanking period to update the current image. If a vertical blanking period has already passed since the last update of the current image then the presentation engine does not wait for another vertical blanking period for the update, meaning this mode may result in visible tearing in this case. This mode is useful for reducing visual stutter with an application that will mostly present a new image before the next vertical blanking period, but may occasionally be late, and present a new image just after the next vertical blanking period. An internal queue is used to hold pending presentation requests. New requests are appended to the end of the queue, and one request is removed from the beginning of the queue and processed during or after each vertical blanking period in which the queue is non-empty.
- enumerator AUTO