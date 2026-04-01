Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_synchronize_streams, “synchronize_streams”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)

Warning

doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “PROF_DEFINE_EVENT” with arguments “(event_synchronize_streams, “synchronize_streams”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)”. Could not parse arguments. Parsing eror is Invalid C++ declaration: Expected identifier in nested name. [error at 28] (event_synchronize_streams, “synchronize_streams”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00) —————————-^