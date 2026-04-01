Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Function holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_start, “start”, 0x76, 0xB9, 0x00)

Function Documentation

Warning

doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT” with arguments “(event_start, “start”, 0x76, 0xB9, 0x00)”. Could not parse arguments. Parsing eror is Invalid C++ declaration: Expected identifier in nested name. [error at 14] (event_start, “start”, 0x76, 0xB9, 0x00) ————–^
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