Function holoscan::inference::load_yaml
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
-
InferStatus holoscan::inference::load_yaml(const std::string &yaml_file, std::map<std::string, std::string> &model_path_map, std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> &pre_processor_map, std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> &inference_map, std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> &batch_sizes, std::vector<std::string> &in_tensor_names, std::vector<std::string> &out_tensor_names, std::map<std::string, size_t> &tensor_to_buffersize, std::map<std::string, holoinfer_datatype> &tensor_to_datatype)
Previous Function holoscan::inference::is_platform_aarch64
Next Function holoscan::inference::makeCudaStream