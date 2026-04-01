Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Function holoscan::deannotate_message

Function Documentation

gxf_result_t holoscan::deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t *uid, const gxf_context_t &context, Operator *op, const char *receiver_name, bool is_old_message = false)

This function de-annotates a message and extracts the MessageLabel timestamp. It then updates necessary data flow tracking information in DataFlowTracker object.

Parameters

  • uid – The entity ID of the message.

  • context – The GXF context.

  • op – The operator that is receiving the message.

  • receiver_name – The name of the receiver which is receiving the message.

  • is_old_message – Whether the message is an old message. For asynchronous receivers, same message can be received multiple times. This flag indicates that an old message is being deannotated.

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