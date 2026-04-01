Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Template Function holoscan::interpolate(K, const SO2&, const SO2&)

Function Documentation

template<typename K>
SO2<K> holoscan::interpolate(K p, const SO2<K> &a, const SO2<K> &b)

Interpolate between two 2D rotations.

Due to the nature of rotations this function is problematic if the two rotations are about 180 degrees apart. In that case small deviations in the input may have large deviations in the output.

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

  • p – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).

  • a – First rotation.

  • b – Second rotation.

Returns

Interpolated rotation.

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