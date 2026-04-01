Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.0.0  Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xd

Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xd

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Matrix7Xd = Matrix7X<double>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix7X
Next Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xf
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here