BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide

Ensure your host OS is included in the supported operating systems list and that the BlueField's out-of-band (OOB) management interface is connected to the network. The OOB interface must be connected to a DHCP/DNS server. The MAC address of the OOB port is found on the sticker on the BlueField DPU.

Install your DPU into your host server according to the instructions under Hardware Installation .

Verify that the host server correctly identifies the BlueField DPU. The following commands rescan the PCIe bus and list the BlueField's name and PCIe address:

Copy Copied! # update-pciids # lspci | grep BlueField

The list of identified devices should include a network controller for every physical (Ethernet) port and a DMA controller for DPU management. Expected output example: