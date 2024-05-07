Document Revision History
|
Date
|
Description
|
May. 2024
|
Updated
|
Aug. 2023
|
|
Jul. 2023
|
Removed PPS IN/OUT support for the following OPNs:
|
Jun. 2023
|
Added important notes on selected OPNs in Ordering Part Numbers and the Specifications chapter
|
May. 2023
|
Updated Specifications - added non-operational storage temperature specifications
|
Feb. 2023
|
|
Dec. 2022
|
Updated Features and Benefits
|
Nov. 2022
|
Oct. 2022
|
Updated the NC-SI Management Interface Pinouts
|
Oct. 2022
|
Added a warning to the following sections:
|
Sep. 2022
|
Updated the following sections:
|
Jul. 2022
|
Updated the following sections:
|
Jun. 2022
|
Updated HHHL mechanical drawing.
|
May. 2022
|
Updated pinouts description for the NC-SI interface: Added pinouts for the 20-pin NC-SI connector applicable to specific OPNs.
|
Mar. 2022
|
Updated networking LED specifications.
|
Feb. 2022
|
Updated the Supported Servers and Power Cords with Cisco power cords.
|
Feb. 2022
|
Added PPS IN/OUT support in MBF2H512C-AECOT, MBF2H512C-AESOT, MBF2H532C-AECOT, and MBF2H532C-AESOT.
|
Jan. 2022
|
|
Dec. 2021
|
Updated the NCSI interface pinouts.
|
Oct. 2021
|
Added UART Cable Installation instructions.
|
Sep. 2021
|
Updated System Requirements section.
|
Jul. 2021
|
|
Jun. 2021
|
|
May 2021
|
|
Apr. 2021
|
|
Mar. 2021
|
|
Feb. 2021
|
Updated eMMC size to 64GB.
|
Dec. 2020
|
|
Dec. 2020
|
|
Oct. 2020
|
First release