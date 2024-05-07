Document Revision History

Added step 3 to section Verifying DPU Connection and Setting Up Host Environment

Removed PPS IN/OUT support for the following OPNs:

Added important notes on selected OPNs in Ordering Part Numbers and the Specifications chapter

Added a warning to the following sections:

Updated pinouts description for the NC-SI interface: Added pinouts for the 20-pin NC-SI connector applicable to specific OPNs.

Updated the Supported Servers and Power Cords with Cisco power cords.

Added MBF2H536C-CECOT and MBF2H536C-CESOT to Group 2 under NC-SI Management Interface

Added note that port cages of some cards operate in SFP28/QSFP28 mode by default

May 2021