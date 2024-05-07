Document Revision History

NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide
May. 2024

Updated

Aug. 2023

Jul. 2023

Removed PPS IN/OUT support for the following OPNs:

  • MBF2H516C-CECOT

  • MBF2H516C-CESOT

  • MBF2H516C-CEUOT

Jun. 2023

Added important notes on selected OPNs in Ordering Part Numbers and the Specifications chapter

May. 2023

Updated Specifications - added non-operational storage temperature specifications

Feb. 2023

Dec. 2022

Updated Features and Benefits

Nov. 2022

Updated BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide

Oct. 2022

Updated the NC-SI Management Interface Pinouts

Oct. 2022

Added a warning to the following sections:

Sep. 2022

Updated the following sections:

Jul. 2022

Updated the following sections:

Jun. 2022

Updated HHHL mechanical drawing.

May. 2022

Updated pinouts description for the NC-SI interface: Added pinouts for the 20-pin NC-SI connector applicable to specific OPNs.

Mar. 2022

Updated networking LED specifications.

Feb. 2022

Updated the Supported Servers and Power Cords with Cisco power cords.

Feb. 2022

Added PPS IN/OUT support in MBF2H512C-AECOT, MBF2H512C-AESOT, MBF2H532C-AECOT, and MBF2H532C-AESOT.

Jan. 2022

  • Added Maximum trace length values.

  • Added PPS IN/OUT support to MBF2M516C-CESOT and MBF2M516C-CECOT.

Dec. 2021

Updated the NCSI interface pinouts.

Oct. 2021

Added UART Cable Installation instructions.

Sep. 2021

Updated System Requirements section.

Jul. 2021

  • Added MBF2H536C-CECOT and MBF2H536C-CESOT to Group 2 under NC-SI Management Interface

Jun. 2021

  • In Support Interfaces sections:

    • Updated mechanical drawing and USB section description

    • Added note that port cages of some cards operate in SFP28/QSFP28 mode by default

May 2021

  • Added direction and description details for NC-SI interface signals.

  • Added MBF2M345A -VECOT, MBF2M345A -VESOT, MBF2H536C-CECOT, MBF2H536C-CESOT OPNs, along with interfaces, specifications, etc.

  • Added mechanical diagrams (component & print sides, bracket) for MBF2H516C-CECOT, MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2M516C-CECOT, MBF2M516C-CESOT.

  • Added mechanical diagrams (component & print sides, bracket) for MBF2M355A-VECOT, MBF2M355A-VESOT.

  • Added in Specification tables that power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available through the customer portal following login.

  • Added a list of some supporting servers.

Apr. 2021

  • Added FHHL OPNs (come include on-board BMC hardware): MBF2H512C-AECOT, MBF2H512C-AESOT, MBS2M512C-AECOT, MBS2M512C-AESOT, MBF2H516C-CECOT, MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2M516A-CECOT, MBF2M516C-CECOT, MBF2M516C-CESOT, MBF2H522C-AECOT, MBF2H522C-AESOT, MBF2H532C-AECOT, MBF2H532C-AESOT

  • Added HHHL 200GbE OPNs: MBF2M355A-VECOT, MBF2M355A-VESOT

  • Removed E-Series 25GbE HHHL OPNs

  • Updated NC-SI interfaces

  • Added 1GbE OOB Management LEDs definition

  • Added DOC SDK pointer to Related Documentation on title page.

Mar. 2021

  • Minor corrections to Ordering Part Numbers on the title page.

  • Updated Supported Interfaces section to indicate that the External PCIe Power Supply Connector is present on FHHL P-Series DPUs only and that it is not present on FHHL E-Series DPUs.

  • Updated FHHL DPU bracket in the Specifications section.

  • Updated Supported Servers and Power Cords section.

Feb. 2021

Updated eMMC size to 64GB.

Dec. 2020

  • Updated the NCSI interface pinouts.

  • Removed the UART interface from "Supported Interfaces".

  • Updated "Package Contents".

Dec. 2020

  • Updated the NCSI interface pinouts.

  • Added "Supported Servers and Power Cords" chapter.

Oct. 2020

First release
