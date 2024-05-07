NC-SI Connector Pins for Engineering Samples
The below table lists the 30-pin connector pinouts used in the Engineering Sample of the below OPNs:
MBF2H512C-AECOT, MBF2H512C-AESOT, MBF2H512C-AEUOT, MBF2H532C-AECOT, MBF2H532C-AESOT, MBF2H516C-CECOT, MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2M516C-CECOT, MBF2M516C-CESOT, MBF2H536C-CECOT, MBF2H536C-CESOT, MBF2H536C-CEUOT.
PACK_ID[2:0] signals allow for 8 unique card IDs. The system configurator sets the unique value per card via the connecting harness.
|
Pin #
|
Pin Description
|
I/O
|
Description / Comments
|
1
|
NCSI_REF_CLK
|
Input
|
50MHz REF CLK for NC-SI BUS
|
2
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
3
|
NCSI_ARB_IN
|
Input
|
NC-SI hardware arbitration input
|
4
|
PACK_ID0, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[49]
|
Input
|
See the note above the table
|
5
|
NCSI_ARB_OUT
|
Output
|
NC-SI hardware arbitration output
|
6
|
PACK_ID1, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[47]
|
Input
|
See the note above the table
|
7
|
NCSI_RX_D0
|
Output
|
Receive Data Out 0
|
8
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
9
|
NCSI_RX_D1
|
Output
|
Receive Data Out 1
|
10
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
11
|
NCSI_CRS_DV
|
Output
|
Carrier Sense / Receive Data Valid
|
12
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
13
|
NCSI_TX_D0
|
Input
|
Transmit Data In 0
|
14
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
15
|
NCSI_TX_D1
|
Input
|
Transmit Data In 0
|
16
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
17
|
NCSI_TX_EN
|
Input
|
Transmit Enable
|
18
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
19
|
Reserved
|
20
|
Reserved
|
21
|
BMC_I2C2_SDA
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
22
|
NIC_BMC_CTRL1, connected to BMC device pin W4 (Open Drain)
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
23
|
BMC_I2C2_SCL
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
24
|
PACK_ID2, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[46]
|
Input
|
See the note above the table
|
25
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
26
|
NIC_BMC_CTRL0, connected to BMC device pin Y3 (Open Drain)
|
27
|
Not Connected
|
28
|
BMC_TX5
|
Output
|
UART transmit serial data output
|
29
|
Not Connected
|
30
|
BMC_RX5
|
Input
|
UART transmit serial data input