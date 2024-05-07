NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide
NC-SI Connector Pins for Engineering Samples

The below table lists the 30-pin connector pinouts used in the Engineering Sample of the below OPNs:

MBF2H512C-AECOT, MBF2H512C-AESOT, MBF2H512C-AEUOT, MBF2H532C-AECOT, MBF2H532C-AESOT, MBF2H516C-CECOT, MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2M516C-CECOT, MBF2M516C-CESOT, MBF2H536C-CECOT, MBF2H536C-CESOT, MBF2H536C-CEUOT.

Note

PACK_ID[2:0] signals allow for 8 unique card IDs. The system configurator sets the unique value per card via the connecting harness.

Pin #

Pin Description

I/O

Description / Comments

1

NCSI_REF_CLK

Input

50MHz REF CLK for NC-SI BUS

2

GND

GND

Ground

3

NCSI_ARB_IN

Input

NC-SI hardware arbitration input

4

PACK_ID0, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[49]

Input

See the note above the table

5

NCSI_ARB_OUT

Output

NC-SI hardware arbitration output

6

PACK_ID1, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[47]

Input

See the note above the table

7

NCSI_RX_D0

Output

Receive Data Out 0

8

GND

GND

Ground

9

NCSI_RX_D1

Output

Receive Data Out 1

10

GND

GND

Ground

11

NCSI_CRS_DV

Output

Carrier Sense / Receive Data Valid

12

GND

GND

Ground

13

NCSI_TX_D0

Input

Transmit Data In 0

14

GND

GND

Ground

15

NCSI_TX_D1

Input

Transmit Data In 0

16

GND

GND

Ground

17

NCSI_TX_EN

Input

Transmit Enable

18

GND

GND

Ground

19

Reserved

20

Reserved

21

BMC_I2C2_SDA

Input/Output

Open-drain signal

22

NIC_BMC_CTRL1, connected to BMC device pin W4 (Open Drain)

Input/Output

Open-drain signal

23

BMC_I2C2_SCL

Input/Output

Open-drain signal

24

PACK_ID2, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[46]

Input

See the note above the table

25

GND

GND

Ground

26

NIC_BMC_CTRL0, connected to BMC device pin Y3 (Open Drain)

27

Not Connected

28

BMC_TX5

Output

UART transmit serial data output

29

Not Connected

30

BMC_RX5

Input

UART transmit serial data input
