- MBF2H332A-AECOT / MBF2H332A-AEEOT / MBF2H332A-AENOT Specifications
- MBF2M355A-VECOT / MBF2M355A-VESOT Specifications
- MBF2H512C-AECOT / MBF2H512C-AESOT / MBF2H512C-AEUOT Specifications
- MBF2H532C-AECOT / MBF2H532C-AESOT Specifications
- MBF2H516A-CEEOT / MBF2H516A-CENOT Specifications
- MBF2M516A-CECOT / MBF2M516A-CEEOT / MBF2M516A-CENOT Specifications
- MBF2H516C-CECOT / MBF2H516C-CESOT / MBF2H516C-CEUOT / MBF2H536C-CECOT / MBF2H536C-CESOT / MBF2H536C-CEUOT Specifications
- MBF2M516C-CECOT / MBF2M516C-CESOT Specifications
- DPU Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions
- DPU Bracket Mechanical Drawing
Specifications
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Electrical and Thermal Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
The BlueField-2 DPU is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.
The DPU is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the DPU in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the DPU's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.
Ensure your system supports the following system hardware and power supply requirements prior to installing your card.
HHHL DPUs
75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x8 interface
FHHL DPUs
E-Series DPUs: A maximum of 75W system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface.
P-Series DPUs: A minimum of 75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface, and an additional 75W through the supplementary 6-pin ATX power supply connector.
BlueField-2 SoC
BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 500MHz/2500MHz
|
Physical
Card Dimensions (HHHL): 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.85 in. (121.0mm x 21.6mm)
Connector: Dual SFP56 (copper and optical)
Interfaces
See Interfaces of MBF2H332A-AECOT, MBF2H332A-AEEOT, MBF2H332A-AENOT
PCI Express Gen4.0: SERDES 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Protocol Support
Data Rate: 25/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
|
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
On-board Memory
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s
64GB eMMC memory
DPU Power Consumption and Airflow
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through SFP56 port: 2W
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Ca
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Notes:
(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
BlueField-2 SoC
BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 43 0MHz/2000MHz
|
MBF2M355A-VECOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled
MBF2M355A-VESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled
Physical
Card Dimensions (HHHL): 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.85 in. (121.0mm x 21.6mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
|
PCI Express Gen4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
|
Data Rate: 200/100/50/25/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
|
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2
On-board Memory
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 32GB @ 3200MT/s, 64GB eMMC memory
|
Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QFP56 port: 6W
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Ca
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Notes:
(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
BlueField-2 SoC
BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 500MHz/2500MHz
|
Physical
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.85 in. (121.0mm x 21.6mm)
Connector: Dual SFP56 (copper and optical)
|
|
See Interfaces of MBF2H512C-AECOT, MBF2H512C-AESOT, MBF2H512C-AEUOT
|
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
|
Data Rate: 25/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
|
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
On-board Memory
|
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s, 128GB eMMC memory
|
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through SFP56 port: 1.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Ca
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Notes:
(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
BlueField-2 SoC
BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 500MHz/2500MHz
|
Physical
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)
Connector: Dual SFP56 (copper and optical)
|
|
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
|
Data Rate: 25/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
|
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
On-board Memory
|
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 32GB @ 3200MT/s, 128GB eMMC memory
|
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through SFP56 port: 1.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Ca
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Notes:
(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
To power-up these FHHL P-Series DPUs with x16 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes , you need to connect a PCIe external power cable to the on-board 6-pin ATX connector. The PCIe external power cable should be supplied by the customer (usually available with the server). Refer to External Power Supply Connector pinouts for pin descriptions.
BlueField-2 SoC
BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz
|
Physical
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
|
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
|
Data Rate: 100/50/40/25//10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
|
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
On-board Memory
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s, 64GB eMMC memory
|
Capabilities
DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Ca
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Notes:
(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
BlueField-2 SoC
BlueField®-2 E-Series - 8 Cores 430MHz/2000MHz
|
MBF2M516A-CECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled
MBF2M516A-CEEOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Disabled
MBF2M516A-CENOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Disabled
Physical
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
|
See Interfaces of MBF2M516A-CECOT, MBF2M516A-CEEOT, MBF2M516A-CENOT
|
PCI Express Gen4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
|
Data Rate: 100/50/40/25//10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
|
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
On-board Memory
|
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s
64GB eMMC memory
Capabilities
DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Notes:
(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
MBF2H516C-CECOT / MBF2H516C-CESOT / MBF2H516C-CEUOT / MBF2H536C-CECOT / MBF2H536C-CESOT / MBF2H536C-CEUOT Specifications
To power-up these FHHL P-Series DPUs with x16 PCIe Gen 4 lanes , you need to connect a PCIe external power cable to the onboard 6-pin ATX connector. The PCIe external power cable should be supplied by the customer (usually available with the server). Refer to External Power Supply Connector pinouts for pin descriptions.
BlueField-2 SoC
BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz
|
MBF2H516C-CECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled
MBF2H516C-CESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled
MBF2H516C-CEUOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled
MBF2H536C-CECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled
MBF2H536C-CESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled
MBF2H536C-CEUOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled
Physical
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
|
See Interfaces of MBF2H516C-CECOT, MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2H516C-CEUOT, MBF2H536C-CECOT, MBF2H536C-CESOT, MBF2H536C-CEUOT
|
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
|
Data Rate: 100/50/40/25//10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
|
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Onboard Memory
|
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB or 32GB @ 3200MT/s (16GB for MBF2H516C-CECOT, MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2H516C-CEUOT; 32GB for MBF2H536C-CECOT, MBF2H536C-CESOT)
128GB eMMC memory
Capabilities
DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Notes:
(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
BlueField-2 SoC
BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 430MHz/2000MHz
|
MBF2M516C-CECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled
MBF2M516C-CESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled
Physical
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
|
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
|
Data Rate: 100/50/40/25//10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
|
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
On-board Memory
|
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s
128GB eMMC memory
DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5 (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Ca
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
The diagrams may differ for different cards and are provided here for illustration purposes only.
HHHL DPUs
FHHL DPUs
All dimensions are in millimeters.
OPNs
Bracket
MBF2H332A-AECOT
MBF2H332A-AEEOT
MBF2H332A-AENOT
|
MBF2H516C-CECOT
MBF2H516C-CESOT
MBF2H516C-CEUOT
MBF2M516C-CECOT
MBF2M516C-CESOT
MBF2H536C-CECOT
MBF2H536C-CESOT
MBF2H536C-CEUOT
|
MBF2H512C-AECOT
MBF2H512C-AESOT
MBF2H512C-AEUOT
MBF2H532C-AECOT
MBF2H532C-AESOT
|
MBF2H516A-CEEOT
MBF2H516A-CENOT
MBF2M516A-CECOT
MBF2M516A-CEEOT
MBF2M516A-CENOT
|
MBF2M355A-VECOT
MBF2M355A-VESOT
Tall bracket:
Short bracket: