NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide
Specifications

Note

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Electrical and Thermal Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Warning

The BlueField-2 DPU is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.

The DPU is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the DPU in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the DPU's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.

Warning

Ensure your system supports the following system hardware and power supply requirements prior to installing your card.

HHHL DPUs

75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x8 interface

FHHL DPUs

E-Series DPUs: A maximum of 75W system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface.

P-Series DPUs: A minimum of 75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface, and an additional 75W through the supplementary 6-pin ATX power supply connector.

MBF2H332A-AECOT / MBF2H332A-AEEOT / MBF2H332A-AENOT Specifications

BlueField-2 SoC

BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 500MHz/2500MHz

  • MBF2H332A-AECOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

  • MBF2H332A-AEEOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Disabled

  • MBF2H332A-AENOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Disabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (HHHL): 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.85 in. (121.0mm x 21.6mm)

Connector: Dual SFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2H332A-AECOT, MBF2H332A-AEEOT, MBF2H332A-AENOT

PCI Express Gen4.0: SERDES 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate: 25/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

On-board Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s

64GB eMMC memory

DPU Power Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through SFP56 port: 2W

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Ca

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:

(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2M355A-VECOT / MBF2M355A-VESOT Specifications

BlueField-2 SoC

BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 43 0MHz/2000MHz

MBF2M355A-VECOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

MBF2M355A-VESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (HHHL): 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.85 in. (121.0mm x 21.6mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2M355A-VECOT, MBF2M355A-VESOT

PCI Express Gen4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate: 200/100/50/25/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2

On-board Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 32GB @ 3200MT/s, 64GB eMMC memory

Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QFP56 port: 6W

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Ca

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:

(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2H512C-AECOT / MBF2H512C-AESOT / MBF2H512C-AEUOT Specifications

BlueField-2 SoC

BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 500MHz/2500MHz

  • MBF2H512C-AECOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

  • MBF2H512C-AESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

  • MBF2H512C-AEUOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.85 in. (121.0mm x 21.6mm)

Connector: Dual SFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2H512C-AECOT, MBF2H512C-AESOT, MBF2H512C-AEUOT

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate: 25/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

On-board Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s, 128GB eMMC memory

Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through SFP56 port: 1.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Ca

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:

(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2H532C-AECOT / MBF2H532C-AESOT Specifications

BlueField-2 SoC

BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 500MHz/2500MHz

  • MBF2H532C-AECOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

  • MBF2H532C-AESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)

Connector: Dual SFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2H532C-AECOT, MBF2H532C-AESOT

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate: 25/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

On-board Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 32GB @ 3200MT/s, 128GB eMMC memory

DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through SFP56 port: 1.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Ca

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:

(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2H516A-CEEOT / MBF2H516A-CENOT Specifications

Warning

To power-up these FHHL P-Series DPUs with x16 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes , you need to connect a PCIe external power cable to the on-board 6-pin ATX connector. The PCIe external power cable should be supplied by the customer (usually available with the server). Refer to External Power Supply Connector pinouts for pin descriptions.

BlueField-2 SoC

BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz

  • MBF2H516A-CEEOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

  • MBF2H516A-CENOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2H516A-CEEOT, MBF2H516A-CENOT

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate: 100/50/40/25//10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

On-board Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s, 64GB eMMC memory

Capabilities

DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Ca

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:

(a) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2M516A-CECOT / MBF2M516A-CEEOT / MBF2M516A-CENOT Specifications

BlueField-2 SoC

BlueField®-2 E-Series - 8 Cores 430MHz/2000MHz

MBF2M516A-CECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

MBF2M516A-CEEOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Disabled

MBF2M516A-CENOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Disabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2M516A-CECOT, MBF2M516A-CEEOT, MBF2M516A-CENOT

PCI Express Gen4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate: 100/50/40/25//10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

On-board Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s

64GB eMMC memory

Capabilities

DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:

(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2H516C-CECOT / MBF2H516C-CESOT / MBF2H516C-CEUOT / MBF2H536C-CECOT / MBF2H536C-CESOT / MBF2H536C-CEUOT Specifications

Warning

To power-up these FHHL P-Series DPUs with x16 PCIe Gen 4 lanes , you need to connect a PCIe external power cable to the onboard 6-pin ATX connector. The PCIe external power cable should be supplied by the customer (usually available with the server). Refer to External Power Supply Connector pinouts for pin descriptions.

BlueField-2 SoC

BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz

MBF2H516C-CECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

MBF2H516C-CESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

MBF2H516C-CEUOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled

MBF2H536C-CECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

MBF2H536C-CESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

MBF2H536C-CEUOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2H516C-CECOT, MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2H516C-CEUOT, MBF2H536C-CECOT, MBF2H536C-CESOT, MBF2H536C-CEUOT

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate: 100/50/40/25//10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Onboard Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB or 32GB @ 3200MT/s (16GB for MBF2H516C-CECOT, MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2H516C-CEUOT; 32GB for MBF2H536C-CECOT, MBF2H536C-CESOT)

128GB eMMC memory

Capabilities

DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:

(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2M516C-CECOT / MBF2M516C-CESOT Specifications

BlueField-2 SoC

BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 430MHz/2000MHz

MBF2M516C-CECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

MBF2M516C-CESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2M516C-CECOT, MBF2M516C-CESOT

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate: 100/50/40/25//10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

On-board Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s

128GB eMMC memory

DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5 (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Ca

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

DPU Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

The diagrams may differ for different cards and are provided here for illustration purposes only.

HHHL DPUs

FHHL DPUs

image2022-6-6_10-13-13-version-1-modificationdate-1715092447637-api-v2.png

image2020-12-8_10-59-25-version-1-modificationdate-1715092459047-api-v2.png

DPU Bracket Mechanical Drawing

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters.

OPNs

Bracket

MBF2H332A-AECOT

MBF2H332A-AEEOT

MBF2H332A-AENOT

Group1-bracket-version-1-modificationdate-1715092460773-api-v2.png

MBF2H516C-CECOT

MBF2H516C-CESOT

MBF2H516C-CEUOT

MBF2M516C-CECOT

MBF2M516C-CESOT

MBF2H536C-CECOT

MBF2H536C-CESOT

MBF2H536C-CEUOT

ETH-Group2-bracket-version-1-modificationdate-1715092462330-api-v2.png

MBF2H512C-AECOT

MBF2H512C-AESOT

MBF2H512C-AEUOT

MBF2H532C-AECOT

MBF2H532C-AESOT

Group3-bracket-version-1-modificationdate-1715092461127-api-v2.png

MBF2H516A-CEEOT

MBF2H516A-CENOT

MBF2M516A-CECOT

MBF2M516A-CEEOT

MBF2M516A-CENOT

Group4-bracket-version-1-modificationdate-1715092461437-api-v2.png

MBF2M355A-VECOT

MBF2M355A-VESOT

Tall bracket:

HHHL--MBF2M355A-VExOT-tall-bracket-version-1-modificationdate-1715092461970-api-v2.png

Short bracket:

HHHL--MBF2M355A-VExOT-short-bracket-version-1-modificationdate-1715092462783-api-v2.png

