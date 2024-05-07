On This Page
Supported Servers and Power Cords
Server support depends on the particular setup being used. The following is a partial list of servers with which the DPUs have been tested. For more information, please contact your NVIDIA representative.
|
Vendor Name
|
Server Model
|
Dell EMC
|
PowerEdge R650
|
Dell EMC
|
PowerEdge R750
|
Sugon
|
A620-G40
|
Inspur
|
NF5280M5
|
Inspur
|
SA5212M5
|
Inspur
|
NF5280R6
|
Inspur
|
SA5280R6
|
Lenovo
|
SR630 V2
|
Lenovo
|
SR655 (AMD)
|
Lenovo
|
SR635 (AMD)
|
Super Micro
|
AS-2114GT-DRN
|
Super Micro
|
AS-2114GT-DNR
|
Super Micro
|
SYS-120U-TNR
|
Super Micro
|
SYS-220U-TNR
|
H3C
|
R4900 G3
|
H3C
|
R4900 G5
|
H3C
|
R4950 G5
|
H3C
|
R5500 G5
|
Nettrix
|
R620 G30
|
xFusion
|
1288H V5/V6
|
xFusion
|
2288H V5/V6
|
xFusion
|
5288H V5/V6
|
Vendor Name
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
CISCO
|
72-102163-01
|
Cisco-UCSC M6/7 1U Power Cable for Nvidia BlueField-2 DPU
|
72-102164-01
|
Cisco-UCSC M6/7 2U Power Cable for Nvidia BlueField-2 DPU
|
HP
|
755742-001
|
HP GPU Power Cable for hp dl380 gen9
|
805123-001
|
HP GPU Power Cable for hp dl380 gen9
|
687955-001
|
HP GPU Power Cable for hp dl380 gen9
|
Dell
|
TR5TP
|
Dell R740R740xd GPU Riser to GPU Power Cable
|
J30DG
|
Dell R720 R720XD GPU Power Cable