Bug Fixes In This Version

3660460

Description: Ubuntu kernel 5.15.0-88-generic backports a bug from the upstream kernel which results in virtio-net full emulation not functioning.

Keywords: Kernel

Reported in version: 3.9.5

3695367

Description: For BlueField-2, although an option to configure "large ICM size" appears in the UEFI menu it is not functional as large ICM size is not supported on it.

Keywords: UEFI

Reported in version: 4.5.0
