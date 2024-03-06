Bug Fixes In This Version
Note
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
3660460
|
Description: Ubuntu kernel 5.15.0-88-generic backports a bug from the upstream kernel which results in virtio-net full emulation not functioning.
|
Keywords: Kernel
|
Reported in version: 3.9.5
|
3695367
|
Description: For BlueField-2, although an option to configure "large ICM size" appears in the UEFI menu it is not functional as large ICM size is not supported on it.
|
Keywords: UEFI
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0