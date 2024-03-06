Connectivity Troubleshooting

What this looks like in dmsg:

Copy Copied! [275604.216789] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: 63.008 Gb/s available PCIe bandwidth, limited by 8 GT/s x8 link at 0000:ae:00.0 (capable of 126.024 Gb/s with 16 GT/s x8 link) [275624.187596] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 100s [275644.152994] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 79s [275664.118404] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 59s [275684.083806] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 39s [275704.049211] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 19s [275723.954752] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: mlx5_function_setup:1237:(pid 943): Firmware over 120000 MS in pre-initializing state, aborting [275723.968261] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: init_one:1813:(pid 943): mlx5_load_one failed with error code -16 [275723.978578] mlx5_core: probe of 0000:af:00.1 failed with error -16

The driver on the host server is dependent on the Arm side. If the driver on Arm is up, then the driver on the host server will also be up.

Please verify that:

The driver is loaded in the BlueField (Arm)

The Arm is booted into OS

The Arm is not in UEFI Boot Menu

The Arm is not hanged

