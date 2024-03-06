On This Page
General Troubleshooting
Ensure that the DPU is placed correctly
Make sure the DPU slot and the DPU are compatible
Install the DPU in a different PCI Express slot
Use the drivers that came with the DPU or download the latest
Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS
Perform a graceful shutdown then power cycle the server
Reseat the DPU in its slot or a different slot, if necessary
Try using another cable
Reinstall the drivers for the network driver files may be damaged or deleted
Try removing and reinstalling all DPUs
Check that cables are connected properly
Try another port on the switch
Make sure the cable is securely attached
Check you are using the proper cables that do not exceed the recommended lengths
Verify that your switch and DPU port are compatible
Check that the latest driver is loaded
Check that both the DPU and its link are set to the same speed and duplex settings