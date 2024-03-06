Host-side Interface Configuration

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU registers on the host OS a "DMA controller" for DPU management over PCIe. This can be verified by running the following:

Copy Copied! # lspci -d 15b3: | grep 'SoC Management Interface' 27:00.2 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-2 SoC Management Interface (rev 01)

A special driver called RShim must be installed and run to expose the various BlueField management interfaces on the host OS. Refer to section "Install RShim on Host" for information on how to obtain and install the host-side RShim driver.

When the RShim driver runs properly on the host side, a sysfs device, /dev/rshim0/* , and a virtual Ethernet interface, tmfifo_net0 , become available. The following is an example for querying the status of the RShim driver on the host side:

Copy Copied! # systemctl status rshim ● rshim.service - rshim driver for BlueField SoC Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/rshim.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Tue 2022-05-31 14:57:07 IDT; 1 day 1h ago Docs: man:rshim(8) Process: 90322 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/rshim $OPTIONS (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 90323 (rshim) Tasks: 11 (limit: 76853) Memory: 3.3M CGroup: /system.slice/rshim.service └─90323 /usr/sbin/rshim May 31 14:57:07 … systemd[1]: Starting rshim driver for BlueField SoC... May 31 14:57:07 … systemd[1]: Started rshim driver for BlueField SoC. May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: Probing pcie-0000:a3:00.2(vfio) May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: Create rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2 May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2 enable May 31 14:57:08 … rshim[90323]: rshim0 attached

If the RShim device does not appear, refer to section "RShim Troubleshooting and How-Tos".