IPsec Functionality

Warning IPSec packet offload is only supported on Ubuntu BlueField kernel 5.15

IPsec packet offload offloads both IPsec crypto and IPsec encapsulation to the hardware. IPsec packet offload is configured on the Arm via the uplink netdev. The following figure illustrates IPsec packet offload operation in hardware.

Explicitly enable IPsec packet offload on the Arm cores before setting up offload-aware IPsec tunnels .

Warning If an OVS VXLAN tunnel configuration already exists, stop openvswitch service prior to performing the steps below and restart the service afterwards.

Explicitly enable IPsec full offload on the Arm cores.

Set IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="yes" in /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf . Restart IB driver (rebooting also works). Run: Copy Copied! /etc/init.d/openibd restart Warning If mlx-regex is running: Disable mlx-regex : Copy Copied! systemctl stop mlx-regex Restart IB driver according to the command above. Re-enable mlx-regex after the restart has finished: Copy Copied! systemctl restart mlx-regex

Warning To revert IPsec full offload mode, redo the procedure from step 1, only difference is to set IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="no" in /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf .

Warning To use IPsec packet packet with strongSwan, refer to section "IPsec Packet Offload strongSwan Support".

To configure IPsec rules, please follow the instructions in MLNX_OFED documentation under Features Overview and Configuration > Ethernet Network > IPsec Crypto Offload > Configuring Security Associations for IPsec Offloads but, use "offload packet" to achieve IPsec Packet offload.

Warning If you are working directly with the ip xfrm tool, you must use the /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/ip to benefit from IPsec packet offload support.

The following example configures IPsec packet offload rules with local address 192.168.1.64 and remote address 192.168.1.65:

Copy Copied! ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp spi 0x4834535d reqid 0x4834535d mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0xc57f6f084ebf8c6a71dd9a053c2e03b94c658a9bf00dd25780e73948931d10d08058a27c 128 offload packet dev p0 dir out sel src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65 ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp spi 0x2be60844 reqid 0x2be60844 mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0xacca06b66489011d3c1c21f1a36d925cf7449d3aeaa6fe534446c3a8f8bd5f5fdc266589 128 offload packet dev p0 dir in sel src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64 sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65 dir out tmpl src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp reqid 0x4834535d mode transport sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64 dir in tmpl src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp reqid 0x2be60844 mode transport

Warning The numbers used by the spi , reqid , or aead algorithms are random. These same numbers are also used in the configuration of peer Arm. Do not confuse these numbers with source and destination IPs. The connection may fail if they are not consistent.





BlueField DPU supports configuring IPsec rules using strongSwan 5.9.10—appears as 5.9.10bf in the BFB which is based on upstream 5.9.10 version—which supports new fields in the swanctl.conf file.

The following figure illustrates an example with two BlueField DPUs , Left and Right, operating with a secured VXLAN channel .

Support for strongSwan IPsec packet HW offload requires using VXLAN together with IPSec as shown here .

Follow the procedure under section "Enabling IPsec Packet Offload". Follow the procedure under section "VXLAN Tunneling Offload" to configure VXLAN on Arm. Warning Make sure the MTU of the PF used by VXLAN is at least 50 bytes larger than VXLAN-REP MTU. Enable tc offloading. Run: Copy Copied! ethtool -K <PF> hw-tc-offload on Warning Do not add the PF itself using "ovs-vsctl add-port" to the OVS.

strongSwan configures IPSec HW packet offload using a new value added to its configuration file swanctl.conf (as of strongSwan version 5.9.10).

The file should be placed under "sysconfdir" which by default can be found at /etc/swanctl/swanctl.conf .

The terms Left (BFL) and Right (BFR) are used to identify the two nodes that communicate (corresponding with the figure under section "IPsec Packet Offload strongSwan Support").

In this example, 192.168.50.1 is used for the left PF uplink and 192.168.50.2 for the right PF uplink.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! connections { BFL-BFR { local_addrs = 192.168.50.1 remote_addrs = 192.168.50.2 local { auth = psk id = host1 } remote { auth = psk id = host2 } children { bf-out { local_ts = 192.168.50.1/24 [udp] remote_ts = 192.168.50.2/24 [udp/4789] esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn mode = transport policies_fwd_out = yes hw_offload = packet } bf-in { local_ts = 192.168.50.1/24 [udp/4789] remote_ts = 192.168.50.2/24 [udp] esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn mode = transport policies_fwd_out = yes hw_offload = packet } } version = 2 mobike = no reauth_time = 0 proposals = aes128-sha256-x25519 } } secrets { ike-BF { id-host1 = host1 id-host2 = host2 secret = 0sv+NkxY9LLZvwj4qCC2o/gGrWDF2d21jL } }

Warning BFB installation will place two example swanctl.conf files for both Left and Right nodes (BFL.swanctl.conf and BFR.swanctl.conf respectively) in the strongSwan conf.d directory. Please move one of them manually to the other machine and edit it according to your configuration.

Note that:

" hw_offload = packet" is responsible for configuring IPsec packet offload

Packet offload support has been added to the existing hw_offload field and preserves backward compatibility. For your reference: Value Description no Do not configure HW offload crypto Configure crypto HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, fail if not supported yes Same as crypto (considered legacy) packet Configure packet HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, fail if not supported auto Configure packet HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, do not fail (perform fallback to crypto or no as necessary) Warning Whenever the value of hw_offload is changed, strongSwan configuration must be reloaded.

[udp/4789] is crucial for instructing strongSwan to IPSec only VXLAN communication Warning Packet HW offload can only be done on what is streamed over VXLAN.

Mind the following limitations:

Field Limitation reauth_time Ignored if set rekey_time Do not use. Ignored if set. rekey_bytes Do not use. Not supported and will fail if it is set. rekey_packets Use for rekeying

Notes:

IPsec daemons are started by systemd strongswan.service , users must avoid using strongswan-starter.service as it is a legacy service and using both services at the same time leads to anomalous behavior

Use systemctl [start | stop | restart] to control IPsec daemons through strongswan.service . For example, to restart, the command systemctl restart strongswan.service will effectively do the same thing as ipsec restart . Important Do not use ipsec script to restart/stop/start. If you are using the ipsec script, then, in order to restart or start the daemons, openssl.cnf.orig must be copied to openssl.cnf before performing ipsec restart or ipsec start . Then openssl.cnf.mlnx can be copied to openssl.cnf after restart or start. Failing to do so can result in errors since openssl.cnf.mlnx allows IPsec PK and RNG hardware offload via the OpenSSL plugin. On Ubuntu/Debian/Yocto, openssl.cnf* can be found under /etc/ssl/ On CentOS, openssl.cnf* can be found under /etc/pki/tls/

The strongSwan package installs openssl.cnf config files to enable hardware offload of PK and RNG operations via the OpenSSL plugin

The OpenSSL dynamic engine is used to carry out the offload to hardware. OpenSSL dynamic engine ID is "pka".

Procedure:

Perform the following on Left and Right devices (corresponding with the figure under section "IPsec Packet Offload strongSwan Support"). Copy Copied! # systemctl start strongswan.service # swanctl --load-all The following should appear. Copy Copied! Starting strongSwan 5.9.10bf IPsec [starter]... no files found matching '/etc/ipsec.d/*.conf' # deprecated keyword 'plutodebug' in config setup # deprecated keyword 'virtual_private' in config setup loaded ike secret 'ike-BF' no authorities found, 0 unloaded no pools found, 0 unloaded loaded connection 'BFL-BFR' successfully loaded 1 connections, 0 unloaded Perform the actual connection on one side only (client, Left in this case). Copy Copied! # swanctl -i --child bf-in bf-out The following should appear. Copy Copied! [IKE] initiating IKE_SA BFL-BFR[1] to 192.168.50.2 [ENC] generating IKE_SA_INIT request 0 [ SA KE No N(NATD_S_IP) N(NATD_D_IP) N(FRAG_SUP) N(HASH_ALG) N(REDIR_SUP) ] [NET] sending packet: from 192.168.50.1[500] to 192.168.50.2[500] (240 bytes) [NET] received packet: from 192.168.50.2[500] to 192.168.50.1[500] (273 bytes) [ENC] parsed IKE_SA_INIT response 0 [ SA KE No N(NATD_S_IP) N(NATD_D_IP) CERTREQ N(FRAG_SUP) N(HASH_ALG) N(CHDLESS_SUP) N(MULT_AUTH) ] [CFG] selected proposal: IKE:AES_CBC_128/HMAC_SHA2_256_128/PRF_HMAC_SHA2_256/CURVE_25519 [IKE] received 1 cert requests for an unknown ca [IKE] authentication of 'host1' (myself) with pre-shared key [IKE] establishing CHILD_SA bf{1} [ENC] generating IKE_AUTH request 1 [ IDi N(INIT_CONTACT) IDr AUTH N(USE_TRANSP) SA TSi TSr N(MULT_AUTH) N(EAP_ONLY) N(MSG_ID_SYN_SUP) ] [NET] sending packet: from 192.168.50.1[500] to 192.168.50.2[500] (256 bytes) [NET] received packet: from 192.168.50.2[500] to 192.168.50.1[500] (224 bytes) [ENC] parsed IKE_AUTH response 1 [ IDr AUTH N(USE_TRANSP) SA TSi TSr N(AUTH_LFT) ] [IKE] authentication of 'host2' with pre-shared key successful [IKE] IKE_SA BFL-BFR[1] established between 192.168.50.1[host1]...192.168.50.2[host2] [IKE] scheduling reauthentication in 10027s [IKE] maximum IKE_SA lifetime 11107s [CFG] selected proposal: ESP:AES_GCM_16_128/NO_EXT_SEQ [IKE] CHILD_SA bf{1} established with SPIs ce543905_i c60e98a2_o and TS 192.168.50.1/32 === 192.168.50.2/32 initiate completed successfully You may now send encrypted data over the HOST VF interface (192.168.70.[1|2]) configured for VXLAN.

Do this only if you want to build your own BFB and would like to rebuild strongSwan.

Install dependencies mentioned here. libgmp-dev is missing from that list, so make sure to install that as well. Git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/strongswan.git. Git checkout BF-5.9.10. This branch is based on the official strongSwan 5.9.10 branch with added packaging and support for DOCA IPsec plugin (check the NVIDIA DOCA IPsec Security Gateway Application Guide for more information regarding the strongSwan DOCA plugin). Run autogen.sh within the strongSwan repo. Run the following: Copy Copied! configure --enable-openssl --disable-random --prefix=/usr/local --sysconfdir=/etc --enable-systemd make make install

Note:

--enable-systemd enables the systemd service for strongSwan present inside the GitHub repo (see step 3) at init/systemd-starter/strongswan.service.in .

When building strongSwan on your own, the openssl.cnf.mlnx file, required for PK and RNG HW offload via OpenSSL plugin, is not installed. It must be copied over manually from github repo inside the openssl-conf directory. See section "Running Strongswan Example" for important notes. Warning The openssl.cnf.mlnx file references PKA engine shared objects. libpka (version 1.3 or later) and openssl (version 1.1.1) must be installed for this to work.

IPsec packet offload configuration works with and is transparent to OVS offload. This means all packets from OVS offload are encrypted by IPsec rules.

The following figure illustrates the interaction between IPsec packet offload and OVS VXLAN offload.

Warning OVS offload and IPsec IPv6 do not work together.



