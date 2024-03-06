NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.6.0  Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses

Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses

DPU Software Components

Version

3rd Party Components

and Licenses

DOCA SDK

2.6.0

Link

SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 22.04 Distro

5.15.0-1032-bluefield

Link

SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 20.04 Distro

5.4.0-1076-bluefield

Link

BSP – ATF

4.6.0

Link

BSP – UEFI (EDK2)

4.6.0

Link

3rd Party Notice BlueField UEFI (EDK2)

4.6.0

Link

BlueField BMC

24.01

Link

Virtio Network Controller

1.8.8

Link

MLNX LibSnap and virtio-blk

1.6.0-1

Link

3rd Party Notice MLNX LibSnap and virtio-blk

1.6.0-1

Link

MLNX SNAP and SPDK

3.8.0-1

Link

3rd Party Notice MLNX SNAP and SPDK

3.8.0-1

Link

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED License

24.01

Link

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED 3rd Party Notice

24.01

Link

NVIDIA MFT License

4.27.0

Link

NVIDIA MFT 3rd Party Notice

4.27.0

Link

NVIDIA MLNX_DPDK

22.11.2310.2.0

Link
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 6, 2024
content here