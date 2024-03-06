NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.6.0
RDMA Stack Support on Host and Arm System

Full RDMA stack is pre-installed on the Arm Linux system. RDMA, whether RoCE or InfiniBand, is supported on BlueField® DPU in the configurations listed below.

Separate Host Mode

RoCE is supported from both the host and Arm system.

InfiniBand is supported on the host system.

Embedded CPU Mode

RDMA Support on Host

To use RoCE on a host system's PCIe PF, OVS hardware offloads must be enabled on the Arm system.

RoCE is not supported by connection tracking offload. Please refer to "Configuring Connection Tracking Offload" for a workaround for it.

RDMA Support on Arm

RoCE is unsupported on the Arm system on the PCIe PF. However, RoCE is fully supported using scalable function as explained under "Scalable Functions". Scalable functions are created by default, allowing RoCE traffic without further configuration.

InfiniBand is supported on the Arm system on the PCIe PF in this mode.
