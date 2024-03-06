Scalable Functions

A scalable function (SF) is a lightweight function that has a parent PCIe function on which it is deployed. An mlx5 SF has its own function capabilities and its own resources. This means that an SF has its own dedicated queues (txq, rxq, cq, eq) which are neither shared nor stolen from the parent PCIe function.

No special support is needed from system BIOS to use SFs. SFs co-exist with PCIe SR-IOV virtual functions. SFs do not require enabling PCIe SR-IOV.