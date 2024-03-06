NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.6.0
Supported Platforms and Interoperability

Supported NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Platforms

SKU

PSID

Description

900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

MT_0000001070

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL DPU; 400GbE(default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0

MT_0000001093

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

MT_0000001117

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

MT_0000000964

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0

MT_0000000966

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

MT_0000001011

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

MT_0000001024

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

MT_0000001025

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0 / 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAQ

MT_0000001069

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL DPU; 400GbE(default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

MT_0000000967

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3D4-03EN-HA0

MT_0000001125

HPE Data Processing Unit InfiniBand NDR/Ethernet 400Gb 1-port QSFP112 HHHL B3140H Adapter

699-21014-0230

NVD0000000038

NVIDIA A800T WITH BLUEFIELD-3; P1014 SKU 230; GENERIC; GA100 80GB HBM2E; PASSIVE DUAL SLOT 350W GEN5; DPU CRYPTO ON

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0

MT_0000001010

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

MT_0000001094

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0

MT_0000001101

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0

MT_0000001102

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

MT_0000000884

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

MT_0000000965

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-H1CN-AB0

MT_0000000883

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0

MT_0000001075

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot

900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0

MT_0000001083

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0

MT_0000001115

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

Supported NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Platforms

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPNs

PSID

Description

900-9D219-0056-SN1

MBF2M516A-CENOT

MT_0000000560

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST0

MBF2H532C-AESOT

MT_0000000766

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0086-ST1

MBF2M516A-CECOT

MT_0000000375

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST2

MBF2H516C-EESOT

MT_0000000737

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-STA

MBF2H516C-CEUOT

MT_0000000973

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0086-ST4

MBF2M516C-EECOT

MT_0000000728

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST2

MBF2H536C-CECOT

MT_0000000768

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST1

MBF2H322A-AEEOT

MT_0000000543

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D250-0048-ST1

MBF2M345A-HECOT

MT_0000000716

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST2

MBF2H512C-AECOT

MT_0000000724

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-SQ0

MBF2H516C-CECOT

MT_0000000729

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST5

MBF2M516C-CESOT

MT_0000000731

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST3

MBF2H536C-CESOT

MT_0000000767

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

699140280000

N/A

NVD0000000020

ZAM/NAS

900-9D219-0066-ST2

MBF2M516A-CEEOT

MT_0000000561

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0086-ST0

MBF2M516A-EECOT

MT_0000000376

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D206-0053-SQ0

MBF2H332A-AENOT

MT_0000000539

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D219-0006-ST0

MBF2H516A-CEEOT

MT_0000000702

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-ST2

MBF2H516A-CENOT

MT_0000000703

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST3

MBF2H516A-EEEOT

MT_0000000704

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST1

MBF2H512C-AESOT

MT_0000000723

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST6

MBF2M516C-EESOT

MT_0000000732

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST3

MBF2M516C-CECOT

MT_0000000733

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST4

MBF2H532C-AECOT

MT_0000000765

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

P1004 / 699210040230

N/A

NVD0000000015

ROY BlueField-2 + GA100 PCIe Gen4 x8; two 100Gbe/EDR QSFP28 ports; FHFL

900-9D219-0056-ST1

MBF2M516A-EENOT

MT_0000000377

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST2

MBF2H332A-AEEOT

MT_0000000540

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0053-ST2

MBF2H322A-AENOT

MT_0000000544

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST0

MBF2M516A-EEEOT

MT_0000000559

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST1

MBF2H516C-CESOT

MT_0000000738

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D206-0083-ST3

MBF2H332A-AECOT

MT_0000000541

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D219-0056-SQ0

MBF2H516A-EENOT

MT_0000000705

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D250-0038-ST1

MBF2M345A-HESOT

MT_0000000715

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST4

MBF2H512C-AEUOT

MT_0000000972

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STB

MBF2H536C-CEUOT

MT_0000001008

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

Embedded Software

The BlueField DPU installation DOCA local repo package for DPU for this release is DOCA_2.6.0_BSP_4.6.0_Ubuntu_22.04-2.23-07.prod.bfb.

The following software components are embedded in it:

Component

Version

Description

ATF

4.6.0-18-g620c01e

Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures

UEFI

4.6.0-17-g45c0149

UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the operating system

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.40.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.40.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

ConnectX-7 firmware

28.40.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the ConnectX-7 which allow hardware to run

ConnectX-6 Lx firmware

26.40.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the ConnectX-6 Lx which allow hardware to run

ConnectX-6 Dx firmware

22.40.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the ConnectX-6 Dx or which allow hardware to run

ConnectX-6 De firmware

22.40.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the ConnectX-6 De which allow hardware to run

ConnectX-6 firmware

20.40.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the ConnectX-6 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

24.01

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0152.0000

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

Note

For more information about embedded software components and drivers, refer to the DOCA 2.5.0 Release Notes.

Supported DPU Linux Distributions (aarch64)

  • Ubuntu 22.04

Supported DPU Host OS Distributions

The following are the supported DPU host OS distributions per DOCA profile:

DOCA for Host

Kernel

Arch

doca-all

doca-cx

doca-ofed

CTYunOS3 23.01

5.10

aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

4.18

x86

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

4.18

x86

Ubuntu 20.04

5.4

x86

Ubuntu 22.04

5.15

x86

5.15

aarch64

Debian 10.8

4.19

x86

Debian 10.13

5.10.135 / 5.4.210

x86

Allinux 3.2

5.10

X86

Oracle Linux 8.7

5.15

x86

RHEL/Rocky Linux 9.1

5.14

x86

BCLinux 21.10 SP2

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

CTYunOS2.0

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

Debian10.9

4.19.0-16

x86

Debian11.3

5.10.0-13

x86 / aarch64

Debian12.1

6.1.0-10

x86 / aarch64

Kylin 10 SP2

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

Oracle Linux 8.6

5.4

x86

openEuler 20.03 SP3

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

openEuler 22.03

5.10.0

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

4.18.0-80.el8

x86

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

4.18.0-193.el8

aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

4.18.0-305.el8

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8

aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.1

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.3

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp3

5.3.18-57

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp4

5.14.21-150400.22

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp5

5.14.21-150500.53

x86 / aarch64

Supported Open vSwitch

  • 2.15.1
