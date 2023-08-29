Cable and Connector Definitions

The choice of Optical patch cable depends on the type of transceivers you need to connect.

Transceivers and Cable Connectors

Transceiver Reach and Type Connector on Transceiver Connector on Patch Cable MMA2P00- MFM1T02A 25G SR SFP 10G SR SFP 2 fiber multimode Multimode Duplex LC/UPC Duplex LC/UPC MC2210411-SR4 MMA1B00-xxxx MMA1T00-VS 40G SR4 QSFP 100G SR4 QSFP 200G SR4 QSFP 2x4 fiber multimode Multimode Male MPO/UPC (with pins) Female MPO/UPC (with holes) MMA1L20-AR 25G LR SFP 2 fiber Single mode Single mode Duplex LC/UPC Duplex LC w single-mode fiber MC2210511-LR4 MMA1L30-CM MMA1L10-CR 40G CWDM, QSFP, 100G CWDM, QSFP, 2km 100G LR4 QSFP 2 fiber Single mode Single mode Duplex LC/UPC MMS1C10-CM MMS4X00 PSM4, QSFP, 500m 2x4 fiber single mode Single mode MPO/APC (8 fiber, Angle polished connector) Female MPO/APC with single-mode fiber. The key is centered Two 8-fiber Single mode in one unit T-DQ8FNS-N00 MMA4U00-WS-F QSFP-DD SR8 2x8 fiber Multi-mode Male MPO16/APC (16 fiber Angle Polished Connector) Female MPO16/APC with multi-mode fiber. The key is offset. MMA4Z00 OSFP SR8

Two 8-fiber Multi-mode in one unit Male MPO12/APC (12 fiber Angle Polished Connector) Female MPO12/APC with multi-mode fiber

Recently, NVIDIA devices with OSFP form factor have been expanded to work in both Ethernet and InfiniBand systems.

A third type of application is NV Link (used in NVIDIA DGX systems). The DGX systems are equipped with either ConnectX-6 or ConnectX-7 HCAs (network adapters). Systems with ConnectX-6 adapters can use the MMA4U00-WS-F transceiver. Systems with ConnectX-7 adapters have OSFP connector and can use MMA4Z00 and MMS4X00 transceivers listed above.

In the past, longer-reach single-mode applications like 100GBASE-LR4 allowed for greater insertion loss. With less-expensive transceivers entering the market comes a reduced insertion loss allowance. Compared to the 6.3 dB allowed for 100GBASE-LR4 which supports 100G up to 10 kilometers, the short-reach 100GBASE-DR applications up to 500 meters comes at just 3 dB. Just like 100G multimode applications, designers need to be aware of their loss budgets that could limit the number of connections in the channel.

With single-mode fiber and higher data rates, return loss is more of a concern. Too much light reflected back into the transmitter can cause bit errors and poor performance. The reflections can be significantly reduced using angled physical contact (APC) connectors, where an 8-degree angled end face causes reflected light to hit and be absorbed by the cladding.

Generally, there are some basic considerations related to the use of single-mode fiber. A single mode is more difficult to keep clean than multimode. A speck of dust on a 62.5 or 50 µm multimode fiber core blocks a lot less light than on a 9µm single-mode fiber core.

When inspecting APC single-mode connectors, you want to make sure to use an APC inspection probe tip designed to match the angle of the APC connector. This is required as part of the inspection equipment.

For APC connectors, note that not the entire end face of the connector is in contact with the cleaning device. It cleans the middle portion of the connector where the fibers are located and does not catch contamination at the outer parts.

While no damage will occur if you connect an APC connector to the input, you will get a warning about the received power being too low. To test products with APC connectors, you will need two hybrid UPC-to-APC cords and two APC-to-APC cords to make the connection. For Tier 2 OTDR testing, since reflections are absorbed by the cladding and return loss is very small when using APC connectors, the OTDRs will show APC connections as a non-reflective loss like a good fiber splice.

For 200GBASE-DR4 and 400GBASE-DR4 short-reach single mode applications, MPO connectors are in use as they require 8 fibers, with 4 sending and 4 receiving at 50 or 100 Gb/s. That’s where a tester like Fluke Networks’ MultiFiber Pro or Viavi’s Sidewinder with dedicated on-board MPO connector which scan all fibers simultaneously is highly recommended to avoid time-consuming use of MPO to LC fan-out cords to separate the multiple fibers into single fiber channels.

For testing single mode fiber systems, you also want to make sure you’re testing at both the 1310 and 1550nm wavelengths. Not only if these two wavelengths pass so will everything in between, but slight bends might not show up at the 1310 nm wavelength.

The fiber that connects with the transmitter’s lane 1 must end at receiver lane 1 at the far end of the cable. Position 1 of the MPO connector at the near end of the cable connects to position 12 of the opposite MPO connector.

Use a patch cable with MPO connectors at both ends, and with crossed connections as shown below.

MPO to MPO Patch Cable Fiber Position

Left Cord Connection Right Cord 1 12 2 11 3 10 4 9 5 Not Connected 8 6 Not Connected 7 7 Not Connected 6 8 Not Connected 5 9 4 10 3 11 2 12 1

This is sometimes referred to as a ‘Type B cable’,

ref. https://www.flukenetworks.com/blog/cabling-chronicles/101-series-12-fiber-mpo-polarity

Multiple MPO patch cables can be connected in series, but each added connector pair increases modal dispersion in the link which again impairs performance. An odd number of ‘crosses’ must be used between transceivers at the two ends to get transmitters connected with receivers.

Connecting MPO Cables with an MPO adapter

If two transceivers are to be directly connects, a “cross-over” fiber cable must be used to align the transmitters on one end to the receivers on the other end.

A QSFP port and transceiver contains four independent transmit/receive pairs. I.e. you can connect 4 servers with SFP cards/transceivers to a single QSFP port in a switch. This enables connection of four 10GbE NICs to one 40GbE port, or four 25GbE NICs to one 100GbE port.

In either case you need an MPO to four Duplex LC splitter (breakout) cable. Either multi-mode or single-mode optics can be used depending on the reach needed.

Servers sharing QSFP Switch ports

The QSFP ports of the switch must be configured to work in split mode, with the 4 lanes working in ‘split’ mode; that is, the lanes operate as independent channels instead of operating as a single logic port. This can be achieved with passive copper splitter cables (DACs) or with optical splitter cables. Switch ports (not NIC ports) can be configured to operate in split mode.

Optical transceivers for the optical solution are not shown in the figure above.

Splitter cable examples: 25/100 GbE

MCP7F00 – 100 Gb 1:4 splitter DAC, max 3 m

MCP7H00 – 100 Gb 1:2 splitter DAC, max 3 m

MFA7A20 – 100 Gb 1:2 optical splitter, up to 20 m long tails

MFA7A50 – 100 Gb 1:4 optical splitter, up to 30 m long tails

Splitter cable examples: 50/200 GbE

MCP7H50 – 200 Gb 1:2 optical splitter DAC, max 3 m

MFS1S50 – 200 Gb 1:2 optical splitter, up to 30 m long tails

MFS1S90 – 200 Gb 2:2 optical H-cable, up to 30 m long tails

Note 1: network adapter card ports cannot be split – only switch ports.

Note 2: The total number of ports that can be split with cables is based on the specific number of MACs inside the switch chip. See the switch documentation for specific configuration limits.

Optical splitter cables are available in the market for use between SR4 and SR transceivers.

Port splitting/sharing a switch port across multiple servers was originally implemented for Ethernet, but is also available with the latest NDR generation of InfiniBand networking products. A wide variety of copper and optical cables have been developed for splitting 400/800G port capacity across 2 or 4 servers/hosts. Contact the NVICIA Networking team for more information on this topic.

Multi-mode splitter (breakout) cable

For longer reaches, a single-mode QSFP PSM4 transceiver can be connected to up to four NICs with LR transceivers using a single-mode splitter cable. Today, a common split is a 100G PSM4 split to 2x50G PSM4 transceivers used in large servers or storage systems.

Single-mode splitter (breakout) cable (not an NVIDIA product)

Warning You cannot split the channels of a WDM transceiver using simple splitter cables. WDM transmitters use a single pair of fibers with the four channels carried on light of different wavelengths.



