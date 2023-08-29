Cable Installation and Management Guidelines

This section is based on experience from damages found on cables returned to Nvidia, which in most cases cannot be repaired.

Do not twist the cables.

Do not pull the cables.

Do not staple the cables.

Do not uncoil the cable, as a kink might occur.

Do not step on the cable or connectors. Plan cable paths away from foot traffic or rolling loads.

Do not pull the cable out of the shipping box through any opening or around any corners. Unroll the cable as you lay it down and move it through turns.

Do not open a kink by twisting the cable. If it is not severe, open the kink by unlooping the cable.

Do not pack the cable to fit a tight space. Use an alternative cable route.

Do not hang the cable for a length of more than 2 meters (7 feet). Minimize the hanging weight with intermediate retention points.

Do not drop the cable or connectors from any height. Gently set the cable down, resting the cable connectors on a stable surface.

Do not cinch or fix the cable with hard fasteners or cable ties. Use soft hook-and-loop fasteners or Velcro ties for bundling and securing cables.

Do not drag the cable or its connectors over any surface. Carry the entire cable to and from the points of connection.

Do not force the cable connector into the receptacle by pushing the cable. Apply connection or disconnection forces at the connector only.

Avoid over-bundling the cables or placing multiple bundles on top of each other. This can degrade the performance of the cables underneath.