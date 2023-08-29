Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: why are CA-N and CA-L added to your latest generation of Nx25 GbE passive copper cables (DACs)? Which cable to choose for the 2.5 m version for which you offer both?

A: For short inter-rack communication links, direct attach copper (DAC) cables are commonly used. IEEE 802.3by specifies 3 different FEC settings, depending on the cable attenuation.

If link latency is critical for the system, then use the “CA-N” type of cable. Host systems (switches, network cards) by default disable forward error correction (FEC) for CA-N type cables.

For longer links, with loss specification > 16.48 dB cables are specified as ‘CA-S’ which require BASE-R FEC, and cables with > 22.48 dB attenuation are specified as ‘CA-L’ cables which require use of RS-FEC.

Length and thickness of copper cables both affect the attenuation. Attenuation increases with cable length, but decreases with cable thickness. Thinner cables have higher attenuation than thicker counterparts, but are less expensive, have lower weight, and are more flexible.

Q: What is FEC?

A: Forward error correction (FEC) is a process of adding an error-correcting code (ECC) to a message (‘payload’) so that this can be recovered by a receiver even when multiple errors (up to the capability of the code being used) were introduced during the process of transmission. The ECC is forwarded together with the data message. Since the receiver does not have to ask the sender for retransmission of the data, a backchannel is not required in forward error correction.

To correct errors and protect the data integrity, Forward Error Correction (or FEC) is used in 25G and higher data rates to improve data transfer throughput without the need for re-transmitting the data. FEC is a digital processing technique which effectively reduces the number of errors and helps extend the reach capability of both copper and optical cables. There are a number of FEC modes offering different degrees of error detection and recovery.

The IEEE 802.3by standard defines Clause 91 with Reed-Solomon FEC (RS-FEC) for 25 GbE (ethernet) to support most of the copper and optical interconnects. Clause 74 of the 100 GbE standard specifies BASE-R FEC, also known as fire-code FEC. FC-FEC offers a weaker error correction but with lower latency compared to RS-FEC. To achieve error free communication, the same type of FEC must be enabled on both ends of the link. Different configuration of FEC in the two host systems if one of the common interoperability problems when setting up high-speed communication links.

In Nvidia products the FEC processing takes place in the switches and network cards. Cables and transceivers are not part of FEC processing.

Q: What are N and L in the part numbers?

A: CA-N = FEC is N OT required for 0.5 m to 3 m. In Ethernet links, FEC is normally enabled, but for CA-N DACs it can be turned off by technicians to save power and latency. It is permitted but not required to use FEC.

CA-L = Long cables; require FEC for 3m-5m to ensure error free transmission.

For Nvidia systems, plugging in Nvidia DAC Type CA-N will cause the switch to automatically reduce the FEC algorithm to BASE-R FEC (that is, FireCode), saving ~ 30% in latency.

Customers can manually turn off FEC and save ~120ns per direction. The technician needs to set it up.

Since most of the traffic within a data center is up and down the rack to servers and storage, this is a big deal.

Q: What is the difference between CA-N and CA-L?

A: CA-N uses a thicker wire (26AWG) with enhanced shielding (higher cost), so it attenuates the high-speed signals less and turning off FEC is allowed.

CA-L uses a thinner wire (30AWG) with less shielding (lower cost) because the system knows FEC will be used to correct any data errors.

CA-N & CA-L only apply to 25G/50G/100G Ethernet; they do NOT apply to 100G EDR InfiniBand (which does not use FEC).

CA-N/L applies only to 25G and 100G DACs, but not to 200G or 400G DACs.