NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ
Revision History

2.3

May. 2023

Updated Cable Installation and Management Guidelines

A. Elbash

2.2

Feb. 2023

NV Link section added, qualification section updated, UPC vs APC section updated, minor updates.

F. Kraemer

2.1

Dec. 2021

Intro, transceiver overview, and product weight updated.

F. Kraemer

2.0

Sep. 2021

Added new part numbers, minor updates and bug fixes.

F. Kraemer

1.9

Aug. 2020

Fixed a mistake in table 2.

F. Kraemer

1.8

Jun. 2020

Updated Section 1.4 w bug fixes + new transceivers added. Added section 1.4.1 about UPC vs APC connectors.

F. Kraemer

1.7

Mar. 2020

Document made available on docs.mellanox.com

A. Elbash

1.6

Aug. 2019

50/200/400G/HDR cables and transceiver section updated;

Transceiver pictures updated;

QSFP-to-SFP (QSA) adapter added;

Minor text updates to all sections, more Q/A’s added;

CMIS reference added.

B. Smith/ F. Kraemer

1.5

Apr. 09, 2019

Section 1.7 on BER testing updated.

50/200/400/HDR cables and transceiver generation added.

Examples of new 200/400G Ethernet standards added.

Mellanox part numbers for passive optical cables removed.

Explanation on use of splitter cables added.

Power class definitions added for optical cables/transceivers.

F. Kraemer

1.4

Mar. 11, 2019

A new section with patch cable info added.
Mechanical specifications in the FAQ updated.

F. Kraemer

1.3

Jan. 28, 2018

Updated: Table 1 – Cable/Transceiver Form Factors and Connector Definitions, page 8

New section: ‎2.1 Unpacking and Handling

F. Kraemer

1.2

Nov. 12, 2017

New format.
Introduction added.
All sections updated.

F. Kraemer
B. Smith

1.1

Sep. 20, 2016

Added Figure 15 – Do not Kink Cables while Packing and Unpacking

1.0

Aug. 16, 2016

Preliminary version

