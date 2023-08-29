Revision History
|
Rev.
|
Date
|
Description
|
Author
|
2.3
|
May. 2023
|
Updated Cable Installation and Management Guidelines
|
A. Elbash
|
2.2
|
Feb. 2023
|
NV Link section added, qualification section updated, UPC vs APC section updated, minor updates.
|
F. Kraemer
|
2.1
|
Dec. 2021
|
Intro, transceiver overview, and product weight updated.
|
F. Kraemer
|
2.0
|
Sep. 2021
|
Added new part numbers, minor updates and bug fixes.
|
F. Kraemer
|
1.9
|
Aug. 2020
|
Fixed a mistake in table 2.
|
F. Kraemer
|
1.8
|
Jun. 2020
|
Updated Section 1.4 w bug fixes + new transceivers added. Added section 1.4.1 about UPC vs APC connectors.
|
F. Kraemer
|
1.7
|
Mar. 2020
|
Document made available on docs.mellanox.com
|
A. Elbash
|
1.6
|
Aug. 2019
|
50/200/400G/HDR cables and transceiver section updated;
Transceiver pictures updated;
QSFP-to-SFP (QSA) adapter added;
Minor text updates to all sections, more Q/A’s added;
CMIS reference added.
|
B. Smith/ F. Kraemer
|
1.5
|
Apr. 09, 2019
|
Section 1.7 on BER testing updated.
50/200/400/HDR cables and transceiver generation added.
Examples of new 200/400G Ethernet standards added.
Mellanox part numbers for passive optical cables removed.
Explanation on use of splitter cables added.
Power class definitions added for optical cables/transceivers.
|
F. Kraemer
|
1.4
|
Mar. 11, 2019
|
A new section with patch cable info added.
|
F. Kraemer
|
1.3
|
Jan. 28, 2018
|
Updated: Table 1 – Cable/Transceiver Form Factors and Connector Definitions, page 8
New section: 2.1 Unpacking and Handling
|
F. Kraemer
|
1.2
|
Nov. 12, 2017
|
New format.
|
F. Kraemer
|
1.1
|
Sep. 20, 2016
|
Added Figure 15 – Do not Kink Cables while Packing and Unpacking
|
1.0
|
Aug. 16, 2016
|
Preliminary version