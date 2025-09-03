DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.7.0
Getting Started

Getting Started with DOCA Platform Framework

Welcome to the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF)! This guide will help you get up and running with DPF quickly and efficiently.

Introduction

The DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is a comprehensive platform for managing Data Processing Units (DPUs) and deploying distributed services across DPU-enabled infrastructure. DPF enables unified DPU management, service orchestration, network virtualization, and storage services with built-in security features.

Choose Your Deployment Path

DPF supports different deployment modes depending on your infrastructure and security requirements:

🔒 Zero Trust Mode

Recommended for environments requiring maximum security with BMC access and secure boot capabilities.

🏠 Host Trusted Mode

Suitable for controlled environments with host trusted infrastructure.

Next Steps

Once you've completed the initial setup using one of the deployment guides above, explore these areas:

Learn More

Configure Services

User Guides and Support

Getting Help

