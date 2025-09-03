On This Page
- Prerequisites
- Installation guide
- 0. Required variables
- 1. DPF Operator installation
- 2. DPF system installation
- 3. Create BFB and DPUFlavor
- 4. OVN VPC deployment
- 5. Additional VPC resources deployment
- 6. Optional - Test traffic
- Uninstall
OVN VPC Service Deployment Guide
OVN VPC service is considered tech preview and is not recommended for production use.
This configuration provides instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero Trust mode, utilizing DPU BMC and Redfish. It focuses on provisioning NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs using DPF, Deploying VPC OVN Service and enabling hosts to communicate through an isolated VPC.
This guide should be run by cloning the repo from github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the
docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/vpc directory.
The system is set up as described in the prerequisites.
Software prerequisites
Install the following tools on the machine where you will run the commands in this guide:
kubectl
helm
envsubst
Network prerequisites
Worker Nodes
Only a single DPU uplink is used with this deployment (p0).
All worker nodes are connected to the same L2 broadcast domain (VLAN) on the high-speed network.
Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.
0. Required variables
The following variables are required. Sensible defaults are provided where possible, but many values will be specific to your target infrastructure.
Environment variables file
## IP Address
for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g.
10.10.
10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer
for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not
## allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management
interface of the control plane
## node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage
for the BFB.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The repository URL
for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## IP_RANGE_START and IP_RANGE_END
## These define the IP range
for DPU discovery via Redfish/BMC interfaces
## Example: If your DPUs have BMC IPs in range
192.168.
1.100-
110
## export IP_RANGE_START=
192.168.
1.100
## export IP_RANGE_END=
192.168.
1.110
export IP_RANGE_START=
export IP_RANGE_END=
# The password used
for DPU BMC root login, must be the same
for all DPUs
export BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD=
## IP Address through which ovn-central service (exposed as NodePort)
## is accessible. This can be a VIP or one of the control-plane node IP
## in the host k8s cluster.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g.
10.10.
10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP=${TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST}
## IP address range
for VTEPs used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g.
20.20.
0.0/
16
export VTEP_CIDR=
20.20.
0.0/
16
## The Gateway address of the VTEP subnet
## This is an IP in the form e.g.
20.20.
0.1
export VTEP_GATEWAY=
20.20.
0.1
## IP address range
for external network used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g.
30.30.
0.0/
16
export EXTERNAL_CIDR=
30.30.
0.0/
16
## The Gateway address of the external subnet
## This is an IP in the form e.g.
30.30.
0.1
export EXTERNAL_GATEWAY=
30.30.
0.1
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in
this guide.
export TAG=v25.
7.0
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL=
"https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.1.0-76_25.07_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"
Modify the variables in
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:
source manifests/
00-env-vars/envvars.env
1. DPF Operator installation
Create storage required by the DPF Operator
kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system
cat manifests/
01-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This deploys the following objects:
PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolume
metadata:
name: bfb-pv
spec:
capacity:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
nfs:
path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb
server: $NFS_SERVER_IP
persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolumeClaim
metadata:
name: bfb-pvc
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
storageClassName:
""
Create DPU BMC shared password secret
In Zero Trust mode, provisioning DPUs requires authentication with Redfish. In order to do that, you must set the same root password to access the BMC for all DPUs DPF is going to manage.
For more information on how to set the BMC root password refer to BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide
The password is provided to DPF by creating the following secret:
kubectl create secret generic -n dpf-operator-system bmc-shared-password --from-literal=password=$BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD
Additional Dependencies
Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.
This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.
Deploy the DPF Operator
HTTP Registry (default)
If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:
helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY}
helm repo update
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
OCI Registry
For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF Operator installation with:
## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager
## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all
2. DPF system installation
This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.
Deploy the DPF System components
kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1
cat manifests/
02-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPF Operator to install the DPF System components
---
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
name: dpfoperatorconfig
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuDetector:
disable:
true
provisioningController:
bfbPVCName:
"bfb-pvc"
dmsTimeout:
900
installInterface:
installViaRedfish:
# Set
this to the IP of one of your control plane nodes +
8080 port
bfbRegistryAddress:
"$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:8080"
kamajiClusterManager:
disable:
false
DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
spec:
type: kamaji
maxNodes:
10
clusterEndpoint:
# deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector.
keepalived:
#
interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob
interface of the control plane node.
interface: $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE
# Virtual IP reserved
for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP.
vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP
# virtualRouterID must be in range [
1,
255], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host
virtualRouterID:
126
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane:
""
DPUDiscovery to discover DPUDevices or DPUNodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDiscovery
metadata:
name: dpu-discovery
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipRangeSpec:
ipRange:
startIP: $IP_RANGE_START
endIP: $IP_RANGE_END
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF System with:
## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager
## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system
## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready
for nodes to join.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all
3. Create BFB and DPUFlavor
Create a BFB and DPUFlavor to be used for the DPU provisioning process
cat manifests/
03-bfb-and-flavor/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
OVN VPC DPUDeployment
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: $BFB_URL
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
name: vpc-flavor
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuMode: zero-trust
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw:
""
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
3072
nvconfig:
- device:
'*'
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
4. OVN VPC deployment
The OVN VPC service consists of the following components:
ovn-central: Deployed in the target cluster (runs northd, sb_db, nb_db)
ovn-controller: Deployed in the DPU cluster
vpc-ovn-controller: VPC controller in the target cluster
vpc-ovn-node: VPC node agent in the DPU cluster
Deploy OVN VPC DPUDeployment
cat manifests/
04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
OVN VPC DPUDeployment
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle
flavor: vpc-flavor
nodeEffect:
noEffect:
true
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
services:
ovn-central:
serviceTemplate: ovn-central
serviceConfiguration: ovn-central
ovn-controller:
serviceTemplate: ovn-controller
serviceConfiguration: ovn-controller
vpc-ovn-controller:
serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-controller
serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-controller
vpc-ovn-node:
serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-node
serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-node
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: p0
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: ovn-ext-patch
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: ovn-central
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: ovn-central
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
exposedPorts:
ports:
ovnnb:
true
ovnsb:
true
management:
ovnCentral:
enabled:
true
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: ovn-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
ovnController:
enabled:
true
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
vpcOVNController:
enabled:
true
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn-node
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
vpcOVNNode:
enabled:
true
initContainers:
vpcOVNDpuProvisioner:
env:
ovnSbEndpoint:
"tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30642"
ipRequests:
- name:
"vtep"
poolName:
"vpc-ippool-vtep"
allocateIPWithIndex:
1
- name:
"gateway"
poolName:
"vpc-ippool-gateway"
allocateIPWithIndex:
1
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: ovn-central
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: ovn-central
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version: $TAG
chart: ovn-chart
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: ovn-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version: $TAG
chart: ovn-chart
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-vpc-ovn
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: vpc-ovn-node
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-vpc-ovn
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: vpc-ippool-vtep
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-vtep
ipv4Subnet:
subnet: $VTEP_CIDR
gateway: $VTEP_GATEWAY
perNodeIPCount:
4
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: vpc-ippool-gateway
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-gateway
ipv4Subnet:
subnet: $EXTERNAL_CIDR
gateway: $EXTERNAL_GATEWAY
perNodeIPCount:
4
---
apiVersion:
"svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p0
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"p0"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p0
---
apiVersion:
"svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: ovn-ext-patch
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"ovn-ext-patch"
spec:
interfaceType: ovn
ovn:
externalBridge: br-ovn-ext
Make DPUs Ready
In order to make the DPUs ready, we will need to manually power cycle the host. This operation should be done in the most graceful manner by gracefully shutting down the Host and DPU, powering off the server and then powering it on to avoid corruption. This should happen when the DPU object gives us the signal. The described flow can be automated by the administrator depending on the infrastructure.
The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
1. Wait for DPU
OSInstalled condition to become
ready
kubectl wait --
for=condition=OSInstalled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
2. Ensure
Rebooted condition type has
reason=WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot
kubectl wait --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all --
for=jsonpath=
'{.status.conditions[?(@.type=="Rebooted")].reason}'=WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot
3. Power cycle DPU worker hosts - manual operation by the user
4. Once all nodes have rebooted, remove
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required annotation from
DPUNodes
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system annotate dpunode --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
5. Ensure
DPUs are ready
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpus --all
Validate deployed DPUServices
You may need to run these verification commands multiple times until the condition is met.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn
or with
dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 11m
└─DPUDeployments
└─DPUDeployment/vpc-ovn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 24m
├─DPUServiceChains
│ └─DPUServiceChain/vpc-ovn-tjktv dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 57m
├─DPUServices
│ └─
4 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 55m See ovn-central-fdjg9, ovn-controller-bj85w, vpc-ovn-controller-f8qgn, vpc-ovn-node-7bhd8
└─DPUSets
└─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system
├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 58m File: bf-bundle-
3.0.
0-135_25.04_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA:
2.11.
0
├─DPU/worker1-
0000-c8-
00 dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 2m13s
└─DPU/worker2-
0000-c8-
00 dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 2m30s
5. Additional VPC resources deployment
In this step, you will deploy the
IsolationClass resource, which will be used by subsequent user-created
DPUVPC and
DPUVirtualNetwork resources.
Deploy IsolationClass
cat manifests/
05-vpc-resources/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
Additional VPC Resources
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: IsolationClass
metadata:
name: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
spec:
provisioner: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
parameters:
ovn-nb-endpoint:
"tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30641"
ovn-nb-reconnect-time:
"5"
6. Optional - Test traffic
At this point, your cluster should be set up and ready with all VPC components.
In this section we will demonstrate how to connect a host to VPC in two ways.
Using Host PFs (The DPU's host facing PCI physical functions)
Using Host PFs and VFs (The DPU's host facing PCI physical and virtual functions)
1. Using Host PFs
In this step, we will deploy the following VPC objects: * One
DPUVPC named
myvpc * One
DPUVirtualNetwork named
pfnet in
myvpc VPC * One
DPUServiceInterface of type
PF, referencing
pfnet virtual network. * for DPU PF 0 * spanning all worker nodes
Outcome: Hosts will be able to get DHCP from VPC on DPU PF 0 and communicate with each other and external networks.
Ensure you have SSH access to your worker hosts from the management or out-of-band (OOB) network.
Deploy test topology
cat manifests/
06-optional-test-traffic/vpc-topology-pf-only.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
VPC Test Topology
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: myvpc
namespace:
default
spec:
tenant: foo
isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
interNetworkAccess:
false
nodeSelector: {}
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: pfnet
namespace:
default
spec:
vpcName: myvpc
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
10.100.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf0
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
interfaceType: pf
pf:
pfID:
0
virtualNetwork: pfnet
Validate deployed resources
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready dpuvpc myvpc
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready dpuvirtualnetwork pfnet
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready dpuserviceinterface pf0
Test traffic between hosts
SSH into each node and run
dhclientfor the network device associated with PF index 0 to obtain a DHCP address.
An example output for a node named
node1 and PF 0 network interface
enp8s0f0:
root
@node1:~# ip link set enp8s0f0 up
root
@node1:~# dhclient -
1 -v enp8s0f0
Internet Systems Consortium DHCP Client
4.4.
3-P1
Copyright
2004-
2022 Internet Systems Consortium.
All rights reserved.
For info, please visit https:
//www.isc.org/software/dhcp/
Listening on LPF/enp8s0f0/
26:3a:
60:
48:
81:cf
Sending on LPF/enp8s0f0/
26:3a:
60:
48:
81:cf
Sending on Socket/fallback
DHCPREQUEST
for
10.100.
0.2 on enp8s0f0 to
255.255.
255.255 port
67 (xid=
0x7cbe87ca)
DHCPACK of
10.100.
0.2 from
10.100.
0.1 (xid=
0xca87be7c)
bound to
10.100.
0.2 -- renewal in
1367 seconds.
Repeat this process on another node.
Test connectivity by running traffic between nodes.
In the example below, the other node's PF 0 network interface was assigned the IP 10.100.0.3:
root
@node1:~# ping
10.100.
0.3
2. Using Host PFs and VFs
In this step, we will deploy the following VPC objects: * One
DPUVPC named
myvpc * One
DPUVirtualNetwork named
pfnet in
myvpc VPC * One
DPUVirtualNetwork named
vfnet in
myvpc VPC * One
DPUServiceInterface of type
PF, referencing
pfnet virtual network. * for DPU PF 0 * spanning all worker nodes * Two
DPUServiceInterface of type
VF, referencing
vfnet virtual network. * for VF indexes 0,1 of PF 0 * spanning all worker nodes
Outcome: Hosts will be able to get DHCP from VPC on the configured DPU PFs and VFs and communicate in the following manner:
PFs can communicate with other PFs
VFs can communicate with other VFs
PFs cannot communicate with VFs
PFs and VFs can access external network
Ensure you have SSH access to your worker hosts from the management or out-of-band (OOB) network.
Deploy test topology
cat manifests/
06-optional-test-traffic/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
VPC Test Topology
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: myvpc
namespace:
default
spec:
tenant: foo
isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
interNetworkAccess:
false
nodeSelector: {}
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: pfnet
namespace:
default
spec:
vpcName: myvpc
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
10.100.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf0
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
interfaceType: pf
pf:
pfID:
0
virtualNetwork: pfnet
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: vfnet
namespace:
default
spec:
vpcName: myvpc
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
10.200.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: vf0
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
0
virtualNetwork: vfnet
parentInterfaceRef:
""
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: vf1
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
1
virtualNetwork: vfnet
parentInterfaceRef:
""
Validate deployed resources
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready dpuvpc myvpc
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready dpuvirtualnetwork pfnet vfnet
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready dpuserviceinterface pf0 vf0 vf1
Test traffic between hosts
In this section we will demonstrate how to request DHCP for a VF interfaces and run basic traffic between VFs on different hosts.
To do the same for PF interfaces refer to Test traffic between hosts of the previous section.
SSH into each node and run
dhclientfor the network device associated with VF index 0 to obtain a DHCP address.
An example output for a node named
node1 and VF 0 network interface
enp8s0f0:
# create SR-IOV virtual functions
for the DPU card
root
@node1:~# echo
2 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/
0000:
08:
00.0/sriov_numvfs
# send dhcp request
root
@node1:~# ip link set enp8s0f0v0 up
root
@node1:~# dhclient -
1 -v enp8s0f0v0
Internet Systems Consortium DHCP Client
4.4.
3-P1
Copyright
2004-
2022 Internet Systems Consortium.
All rights reserved.
For info, please visit https:
//www.isc.org/software/dhcp/
Listening on LPF/enp8s0f0v0/
26:3a:
60:
48:
81:cf
Sending on LPF/enp8s0f0v0/
26:3a:
60:
48:
81:cf
Sending on Socket/fallback
DHCPREQUEST
for
10.200.
0.2 on enp8s0f0v0 to
255.255.
255.255 port
67 (xid=
0x7cbe87ca)
DHCPACK of
10.200.
0.2 from
10.200.
0.1 (xid=
0xca87be7c)
bound to
10.200.
0.2 -- renewal in
1367 seconds.
Repeat this process for the second VF on this node and on another node.
Test connectivity by running traffic between nodes.
In the example below, the other node's VF 0 network interface was assigned the IP 10.200.0.3:
root
@node1:~# ping
10.200.
0.3
This section covers only the DPF related components and not the prerequisites as these must be managed by the administrator.
1. Remove VPC resources from the cluster
cat manifests/
06-optional-test-traffic/* | kubectl delete --wait -f -
cat manifests/
05-vpc-resources/* | kubectl delete --wait -f -
2. Remove DPF system and Operator installation
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpfoperatorconfig dpfoperatorconfig --wait
helm uninstall -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator --wait
3. Delete DPF Operator PVC
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete pvc bfb-pvc
kubectl delete pv bfb-pv
There can be a race condition with deleting the underlying Kamaji cluster which runs the DPU cluster control plane in this guide. If that happens it may be necessary to remove finalizers manually from
DPUCluster and
Datastore objects.