Platform Support

Prerequisites

Component

Version

Notes

Kubernetes

1.31

Helm

v3.5+

For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.

DPF Component Dependencies

The following component versions are deployed as part of DPF:

Component

Version

Notes

ArgoCD

v2.14.2

Cert Manager

v1.18.1

Flannel

v0.26.5

Multus

v3.9.3

NVIDIA K8s IPAM

v0.3.5

NVIDIA Maintenance Operator

0.2.0

NVIDIA Network Operator

v25.4.0

Node Feature Discovery

0.17.1

SR-IOV Device Plugin

v3.9.0

Etcd Defrag

v0.22.0

Optional

Grafana

8.4.6

Optional

Kamaji

v1.33.0

Optional

Keepalived

2.0.20

Optional

Kube State Metrics

5.25.1

Optional

Local Path Provisioner

0.0.31

Optional

Prometheus

25.26.0

Optional

Tested Network Adapters

The following NVIDIA BlueField 3 DPU models are recommended for DPF:

Tested Operating Systems and Kubernetes Versions

NVIDIA DPF has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Kubernetes

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

1.30

Tested Container Runtimes

NVIDIA DPF has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Containerd

CRI-O

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Yes

No
