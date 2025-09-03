On This Page
Platform Support
Component
Version
Notes
Kubernetes
1.31
Helm
v3.5+
For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
The following component versions are deployed as part of DPF:
Component
Version
Notes
ArgoCD
v2.14.2
Cert Manager
v1.18.1
Flannel
v0.26.5
Multus
v3.9.3
NVIDIA K8s IPAM
v0.3.5
NVIDIA Maintenance Operator
0.2.0
NVIDIA Network Operator
v25.4.0
Node Feature Discovery
0.17.1
SR-IOV Device Plugin
v3.9.0
Etcd Defrag
v0.22.0
Optional
Grafana
8.4.6
Optional
Kamaji
v1.33.0
Optional
Keepalived
2.0.20
Optional
Kube State Metrics
5.25.1
Optional
Local Path Provisioner
0.0.31
Optional
Prometheus
25.26.0
Optional
NVIDIA DPF has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Kubernetes
Notes
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
1.30
NVIDIA DPF has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Containerd
CRI-O
Notes
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Yes
No