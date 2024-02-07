Catalog API - Overview

Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
This page provides Catalog API concepts along with an example.

Catalog API

Catalog API provides a way to manage multiple aspects of Helm:

  • Define Helm Repositories that host Helm charts. Repositories can be HTTP/HTTPS or OCI based.

  • Define credentials to access Helm Repositories, if authentication is required.

  • Define credentials for container images pull secret.

  • Manage Helm values to be used by Helm Releases.

  • Manage lifecycle of Helm Releases (Install/Update/Delete)

The implementation leverages Flux to implement the API.

It is available both for Tenant and Admin. Tenants are identified by an additional GRPC header.

For tenants, Helm releases are confined to run only on the tenant allocated DPUs and have limited permissions.

For Admin there are no limited permissions when installing charts. The workloads are not limited to any subset of DPUs or control plane nodes.

Flux

Flux is an open and extensible continuous delivery solution for Kubernetes.

Flux is a GitOps tool that synchronizes the state of manifests (Helm Release) from a source (Helm Repository) to what is running in a cluster.

The Catalog API creates Flux CRs, that will be handled by Flux controllers in order to install Helm charts.

The following scheme describe the relationship between Flux CRDs and Controllers:

Infrastructure

The following infrastructure is used for demonstration

Infrastructure cluster

✓ icp> kubectl get nodes
NAME          STATUS   ROLES                  AGE   VERSION
dpu1-host-a   Ready    <none>                 23m   v1.23.4
dpu1-host-b   Ready    <none>                 23m   v1.23.4
dpu1-host-c   Ready    <none>                 23m   v1.23.4
dpu1-host-d   Ready    <none>                 23m   v1.23.4
icp-master    Ready    control-plane,master   24m   v1.23.4

Universe components

Universe components are deployed to infrastructure and tenant clusters by following Deployment guide.

Note

The Infrastructure Helm chart will automatically create a Helm Repository for CloudAdmin named ngc-helm-repo reffering to https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia.

For each tenant in the infrastructure we have a namespace:

✓ icp> kubectl get ns | grep tenant
tenant-tenant1       Active   26h
tenant-tenant2       Active   28h

And the nodes have tenant and host labels:

✓ icp> kubectl get nodes --show-labels
NAME          STATUS   ROLES                  AGE   VERSION   LABELS
dpu1-host-a   Ready    <none>                 16m   v1.23.4   beta.kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,beta.kubernetes.io/os=linux,hostname.icp.nvidia.com/host-a=,kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,kubernetes.io/hostname=dpu1-host-a,kubernetes.io/os=linux,tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/tenant1=
dpu1-host-b   Ready    <none>                 16m   v1.23.4   beta.kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,beta.kubernetes.io/os=linux,hostname.icp.nvidia.com/host-b=,kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,kubernetes.io/hostname=dpu1-host-b,kubernetes.io/os=linux,tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/tenant1=
dpu1-host-c   Ready    <none>                 16m   v1.23.4   beta.kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,beta.kubernetes.io/os=linux,hostname.icp.nvidia.com/host-c=,kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,kubernetes.io/hostname=dpu1-host-c,kubernetes.io/os=linux,tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/tenant2=
dpu1-host-d   Ready    <none>                 16m   v1.23.4   beta.kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,beta.kubernetes.io/os=linux,hostname.icp.nvidia.com/host-d=,kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,kubernetes.io/hostname=dpu1-host-d,kubernetes.io/os=linux,tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/tenant2=
icp-master    Ready    control-plane,master   17m   v1.23.4   beta.kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,beta.kubernetes.io/os=linux,kubernetes.io/arch=amd64,kubernetes.io/hostname=icp-master,kubernetes.io/os=linux,node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane=,node-role.kubernetes.io/master=,node.kubernetes.io/exclude-from-external-load-balancers=

Universe components in infrastructure cluster:

✓ icp> kubectl get pods -n universe
NAME                                                         READY   STATUS    RESTARTS   AGE
icp-universe-infra-admin-controller-7d9586576c-x85d2         1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-api-gateway-7f96c7c99c-g29xd              1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-catalog-manager-84d5bd7f4c-hmtrg          1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-flux-controller-helm-7f5ccf78b9-sq4f5     1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-flux-controller-source-7bd6c66964-gg2z5   1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-provisioning-manager-5554d8cf96-t68qx     1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-resource-manager-5d4694f88c-lfhs2         1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-workload-controller-5c96658bbf-4dzrk      1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-workload-manager-6bb556c9d8-scvs4         1/1     Running   0          14m
icp-universe-infra-workload-rule-manager-59ff998c65-fzlch    1/1     Running   0          14m

Catalog API - testing

Here we will test the Catalog API by deploying a DOCA service by CloudAdmin in the infrastructure cluster.

Note that in the examples below the gRPC calls are made from Universe control plane nodes over Kubernetes service IP. (In a real deployment, the API Gateway will be accessed externally via Load Balancer IP or NodePort)

The proto file and generated GO client for the API can be found in the universe-api repo (refer to the Manual GRPC API usage document before starting) and use ‘grpcurl’ tool to verify the provisioning API.

First, we will create a Helm repository, pointing to NGC DOCA NVstaging. Since this repository is not publicly available, it is required to provide a NGC API key.

Create Credentials

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"cred": {"name": "doca-secret", "user_name": "$oauthtoken", "password": "<my-api-key>"}}'
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  10.133.133.1:30001 \
    universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.CreateCredential

Create Helm Repository with reference to credentials

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"helm_repository" :{"name": "ngc", "url": "https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvstaging/doca", "credential_ref": {"name": "doca-secret"}}}' \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  10.133.133.1:30001 \
    universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.CreateHelmRepository

Get Helm Repository

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"name": "ngc"}' \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  10.133.133.1:30001 \
    universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.GetHelmRepository

Create Image Registry Credentials

In case that a Helm Chart deploys containers which images are hosted on a container registry server that requires authentication, it is possible to create a Docker Registry Secret to pull these images via CreateImageRegistryCredential API.

Note that it will be necessary to specify this secret name as ImagePullSecrets in the values of the HelmRelease.

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"cred": {"name": "doca-nvstaging", "server":"nvcr.io", "user_name": "$oauthtoken", "password": ""<my-api-key>"}}'
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  10.133.133.1:30001 \
    universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.CreateImageRegistryCredential

Create Values

Helm charts can support customization via a values yaml file. In this example, a nodeSelector and a Secret to pull images are added. The fields supported in the Values files are specific to each Helm Chart.

Note

The values file is a binary field in the protobuf message. grpcurl utility requires binary fields to be encoded to base64 encoded before they can be used as request parameters.

cat << EOF | tee values.yaml
nodeSelector:
role: storage
imagePullSecrets:
- name: doca-nvstaging
EOF

# put base64 encoded values file to VALUES shell variable
VALUES=$(cat values.yaml | base64 -w0)

# -d @ argument for grpcurl mean read arguments from STDIN
# use content of VALUES shell variable as values
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
  -d @ -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto 10.133.133.1:30001 \
  universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.CreateValues << EOM
{"name": "app-values", "values" :"$VALUES"}
EOM

Create Helm Release

Before creating the Helm Release, label three nodes with the `role=storage` label.

✓ icp> kubectl label nodes dpu1-host-a role=storage
✓ icp> kubectl label nodes dpu1-host-b role=storage
✓ icp> kubectl label nodes dpu1-host-c role=storage

Create the Helm release:

cat << EOF | tee release.json
{
"release":{
"name":"flow-inspector",
"chart":"doca-flow-inspector",
"version":"0.1.0",
"source_ref":{
"name":"ngc"
},
"values_ref":{
"name":"app-values"
}
}
}
EOF

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d "`cat release.json`" \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto  10.133.133.1:30001 \
    universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.CreateRelease

Get Helm Release

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"name": "flow-inspector"}' \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto  10.133.133.1:30001 \
    universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.GetRelease

Check that DaemonSet was created:

✓ icp> kubectl get ds -n universe
NAME                  DESIRED   CURRENT   READY   UP-TO-DATE   AVAILABLE   NODE SELECTOR   AGE
doca-flow-inspector   3         3         0       3            0           <none>          23m

Check that Pods are created (Note that here the Pods are pending due to missing Huge Pages resource on the nodes):

✓ icp> kubectl get pods -n universe | grep doca
doca-flow-inspector-6fcbh                                    0/1     Pending   0          24m
doca-flow-inspector-6lpqw                                    0/1     Pending   0          24m
doca-flow-inspector-w4hld                                    0/1     Pending   0          24m

