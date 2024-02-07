Catalog API - Overview

Catalog API provides a way to manage multiple aspects of Helm:

Define Helm Repositories that host Helm charts. Repositories can be HTTP/HTTPS or OCI based.

Define credentials to access Helm Repositories, if authentication is required.

Define credentials for container images pull secret.

Manage Helm values to be used by Helm Releases.

Manage lifecycle of Helm Releases (Install/Update/Delete)

The implementation leverages Flux to implement the API.

It is available both for Tenant and Admin. Tenants are identified by an additional GRPC header.

For tenants, Helm releases are confined to run only on the tenant allocated DPUs and have limited permissions.

For Admin there are no limited permissions when installing charts. The workloads are not limited to any subset of DPUs or control plane nodes.

Catalog API

Catalog GRPC API - API to install Helm releases in infrastructure cluster

Flux is an open and extensible continuous delivery solution for Kubernetes.

Flux is a GitOps tool that synchronizes the state of manifests (Helm Release) from a source (Helm Repository) to what is running in a cluster.

The Catalog API creates Flux CRs, that will be handled by Flux controllers in order to install Helm charts.

The following scheme describe the relationship between Flux CRDs and Controllers: