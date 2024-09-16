Network Operator API reference v1alpha1
Packages:
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the mellanox.com v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types:
AppliedState
(Appears on: HostDeviceNetworkStatus, NicClusterPolicyStatus)
AppliedState defines a finer-grained view of the observed state of NicClusterPolicy
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
string
|Name of the deployed component this state refers to
|
state
State
|The state of the deployed component. (“ready”, “notReady”, “ignore”, “error”)
|
message
string
|Message is a human readable message indicating details about why the state is in this condition
ConfigMapNameReference
(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)
ConfigMapNameReference references a config map in a specific namespace. The namespace must be specified at the point of use.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
string
|Name of the ConfigMap
DOCATelemetryServiceConfig
(Appears on: DOCATelemetryServiceSpec)
DOCATelemetryServiceConfig contains configuration for the DOCATelemetryService.
|
Field
|
Description
|
fromConfigMap
string
|(Optional) FromConfigMap sets the configMap the DOCATelemetryService gets its configuration from. The ConfigMap must be in the same namespace as the NICClusterPolicy.
DOCATelemetryServiceSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
DOCATelemetryServiceSpec is the configuration for DOCA Telemetry Service.
|
Field
|
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for DOCA Telemetry Service
|
config
DOCATelemetryServiceConfig
|(Optional) Config contains custom config for the DOCATelemetryService. If set no default config will be deployed.
DevicePluginSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
DevicePluginSpec describes configuration options for device plugin 1. Image information for device plugin 2. Device plugin configuration
|
Field
|
Description
|
ImageSpecWithConfig
ImageSpecWithConfig
|Image information for the device plugin and optional configuration
|
useCdi
bool
|Enables use of container device interface (CDI)
DrainSpec
(Appears on: DriverUpgradePolicySpec)
DrainSpec describes configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade
|
Field
|
Description
|
enable
bool
|(Optional) Enable indicates if node draining is allowed during upgrade
|
force
bool
|(Optional) Force indicates if force draining is allowed
|
podSelector
string
|(Optional) PodSelector specifies a label selector to filter pods on the node that need to be drained For more details on label selectors, see: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/overview/working-with-objects/labels/#label-selectors
|
timeoutSeconds
int
|(Optional) TimeoutSecond specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up drain, zero means infinite
|
deleteEmptyDir
bool
|(Optional) DeleteEmptyDir indicates if should continue even if there are pods using emptyDir (local data that will be deleted when the node is drained)
DriverUpgradePolicySpec
(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)
DriverUpgradePolicySpec describes policy configuration for automatic upgrades
|
Field
|
Description
|
autoUpgrade
bool
|(Optional) AutoUpgrade is a global switch for automatic upgrade feature if set to false all other options are ignored
|
maxParallelUpgrades
int
|(Optional) MaxParallelUpgrades indicates how many nodes can be upgraded in parallel 0 means no limit, all nodes will be upgraded in parallel
|
waitForCompletion
WaitForCompletionSpec
|The configuration for waiting on pods completions
|
drain
DrainSpec
|The configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade
|
safeLoad
bool
|(Optional) SafeLoad turn on safe driver loading (cordon and drain the node before loading the driver)
HostDeviceNetwork
HostDeviceNetwork is the Schema for the hostdevicenetworks API
|
Field
|
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.Object
Meta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
HostDeviceNetworkSpec
|Defines the desired state of HostDeviceNetwork
|
status
HostDeviceNetworkStatus
|Defines the observed state of HostDeviceNetwork
HostDeviceNetworkSpec
(Appears on: HostDeviceNetwork)
HostDeviceNetworkSpec defines the desired state of HostDeviceNetwork
|
Field
|
Description
|
networkNamespace
string
|Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource
|
resourceName
string
|Host device resource pool name
|
ipam
string
|IPAM configuration to be used for this network
HostDeviceNetworkStatus
(Appears on: HostDeviceNetwork)
HostDeviceNetworkStatus defines the observed state of HostDeviceNetwork
|
Field
|
Description
|
state
State
|Reflects the state of the HostDeviceNetwork
|
hostDeviceNetworkAttachmentDef
string
|Network attachment definition generated from HostDeviceNetworkSpec
|
reason
string
|Informative string in case the observed state is error
|
appliedStates
[]AppliedState
|AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state
IBKubernetesSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
IBKubernetesSpec describes configuration options for ib-kubernetes
|
Field
|
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for ib-kubernetes
|
periodicUpdateSeconds
int
|(Optional) Interval of updates in seconds
|
pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart
string
|The first guid in the pool
|
pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd
string
|The last guid in the pool
|
ufmSecret
string
|Secret containing credentials to UFM service
IPoIBNetwork
IPoIBNetwork is the Schema for the ipoibnetworks API
|
Field
|
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.Object
Meta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
IPoIBNetworkSpec
|Defines the desired state of IPoIBNetwork
|
status
IPoIBNetworkStatus
|Defines the observed state of IPoIBNetwork
IPoIBNetworkSpec
(Appears on: IPoIBNetwork)
IPoIBNetworkSpec defines the desired state of IPoIBNetwork
|
Field
|
Description
|
networkNamespace
string
|Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource
|
master
string
|Name of the host interface to enslave. Defaults to default route interface
|
ipam
string
|IPAM configuration to be used for this network.
IPoIBNetworkStatus
(Appears on: IPoIBNetwork)
IPoIBNetworkStatus defines the observed state of IPoIBNetwork
|
Field
|
Description
|
state
State
|Reflects the state of the IPoIBNetwork
|
ipoibNetworkAttachmentDef
string
|Network attachment definition generated from IPoIBNetworkSpec
|
reason
string
|Informative string in case the observed state is error
ImageSpec
(Appears on: DOCATelemetryServiceSpec, IBKubernetesSpec, ImageSpecWithConfig, NICFeatureDiscoverySpec, NVIPAMSpec, OFEDDriverSpec, SecondaryNetworkSpec)
ImageSpec Contains container image specifications
|
Field
|
Description
|
image
string
|Name of the image
|
repository
string
|Address of the registry that stores the image
|
version
string
|Version of the image to use
|
imagePullSecrets
[]string
|(Optional) ImagePullSecrets is an optional list of references to secrets in the same namespace to use for pulling the image
|
containerResources
[]ResourceRequirements
|ResourceRequirements describes the compute resource requirements
ImageSpecWithConfig
(Appears on: DevicePluginSpec, MultusSpec)
ImageSpecWithConfig Contains ImageSpec and optional configuration
|
Field
|
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for the component
|
config
string
|Configuration for the component as a string
MacvlanNetwork
MacvlanNetwork is the Schema for the macvlannetworks API
|
Field
|
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.Object
Meta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
MacvlanNetworkSpec
|Defines the desired state of MacvlanNetworkSpec
|
status
MacvlanNetworkStatus
|Defines the observed state of MacvlanNetwork
MacvlanNetworkSpec
(Appears on: MacvlanNetwork)
MacvlanNetworkSpec defines the desired state of MacvlanNetwork
|
Field
|
Description
|
networkNamespace
string
|Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource
|
master
string
|Name of the host interface to enslave. Defaults to default route interface
|
mode
string
|Mode of interface one of “bridge”, “private”, “vepa”, “passthru”
|
mtu
int
|MTU of interface to the specified value. 0 for master’s MTU
|
ipam
string
|IPAM configuration to be used for this network.
MacvlanNetworkStatus
(Appears on: MacvlanNetwork)
MacvlanNetworkStatus defines the observed state of MacvlanNetwork
|
Field
|
Description
|
state
State
|Reflects the state of the MacvlanNetwork
|
macvlanNetworkAttachmentDef
string
|Network attachment definition generated from MacvlanNetworkSpec
|
reason
string
|Informative string in case the observed state is error
MultusSpec
(Appears on: SecondaryNetworkSpec)
MultusSpec describes configuration options for Multus CNI 1. Image information for Multus CNI 2. Multus CNI config if config is missing or empty then multus config will be automatically generated from the CNI configuration file of the master plugin (the first file in lexicographical order in cni-conf-dir)
|
Field
|
Description
|
ImageSpecWithConfig
ImageSpecWithConfig
|Image information for Multus and optional configuration
NICFeatureDiscoverySpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
NICFeatureDiscoverySpec describes configuration options for nic-feature-discovery
|
Field
|
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for nic-feature-discovery
NVIPAMSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
NVIPAMSpec describes configuration options for nv-ipam 1. Image information for nv-ipam 2. Configuration for nv-ipam
|
Field
|
Description
|
enableWebhook
bool
|Enable deployment of the validation webhook
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for nv-ipam
NicClusterPolicy
NicClusterPolicy is the Schema for the nicclusterpolicies API
|
Field
|
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.Object
Meta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicClusterPolicySpec
|Defines the desired state of NicClusterPolicy
|
status
NicClusterPolicyStatus
|Defines the observed state of NicClusterPolicy
NicClusterPolicySpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicy)
NicClusterPolicySpec defines the desired state of NicClusterPolicy
|
Field
|
Description
|
nodeAffinity
Kubernetes core/v1.NodeAffinity
|Additional nodeAffinity rules to inject to the DaemonSets objects that are managed by the operator
|
tolerations
[]Kubernetes core/v1.Toleration
|Additional tolerations to inject to the DaemonSets objects that are managed by the operator
|
ofedDriver
OFEDDriverSpec
|Configuration options for OFED driver
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin
DevicePluginSpec
|Configuration options for RDMA shared device plugin
|
sriovDevicePlugin
DevicePluginSpec
|Configuration options for SRIOV device plugin
|
ibKubernetes
IBKubernetesSpec
|Configuration options for ib-kubernetes
|
secondaryNetwork
SecondaryNetworkSpec
|Configuration options for secondary network
|
nvIpam
NVIPAMSpec
|Configuration options nv-ipam
|
nicFeatureDiscovery
NICFeatureDiscoverySpec
|Configuration options nic-feature-discovery
|
docaTelemetryService
DOCATelemetryServiceSpec
|Configuration options DOCA Telemetry Service
NicClusterPolicyStatus
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicy)
NicClusterPolicyStatus defines the observed state of NicClusterPolicy
|
Field
|
Description
|
state
State
|Reflects the current state of the cluster policy
|
reason
string
|Informative string in case the observed state is error
|
appliedStates
[]AppliedState
|AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state
OFEDDriverSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
OFEDDriverSpec describes configuration options for OFED driver
|
Field
|
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for ofed driver container
|
startupProbe
PodProbeSpec
|Pod startup probe settings
|
livenessProbe
PodProbeSpec
|Pod liveness probe settings
|
readinessProbe
PodProbeSpec
|Pod readiness probe settings
|
env
[]Kubernetes core/v1.EnvVar
|List of environment variables to set in the OFED container.
|
upgradePolicy
DriverUpgradePolicySpec
|Ofed auto-upgrade settings
|
certConfig
ConfigMapNameReference
|Optional: Custom TLS certificates configuration for driver container
|
repoConfig
ConfigMapNameReference
|Optional: Custom package repository configuration for OFED container
|
terminationGracePeriodSeconds
int64
|(Optional) TerminationGracePeriodSeconds specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before killing the OFED pod on termination
|
forcePrecompiled
bool
|(Optional) ForcePrecompiled specifies if only MOFED precompiled images are allowed If set to false and precompiled image does not exists, MOFED drivers will be compiled on Nodes If set to true and precompiled image does not exists, OFED state will be Error.
PodProbeSpec
(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)
PodProbeSpec describes a pod probe.
|
Field
|
Description
|
initialDelaySeconds
int
|Number of seconds after the container has started before the probe is initiated
|
periodSeconds
int
|How often (in seconds) to perform the probe
ResourceRequirements
(Appears on: ImageSpec)
ResourceRequirements describes the compute resource requirements.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
string
|Name of the container the requirements are set for
|
limits
Kubernetes core/v1.ResourceList
|(Optional) Limits describes the maximum amount of compute resources allowed. More info: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/manage-resources-containers/
|
requests
Kubernetes core/v1.ResourceList
|(Optional) Requests describes the minimum amount of compute resources required. If Requests is omitted for a container, it defaults to Limits if that is explicitly specified, otherwise to an implementation-defined value. Requests cannot exceed Limits. More info: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/manage-resources-containers/
SecondaryNetworkSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
SecondaryNetworkSpec describes configuration options for secondary network
|
Field
|
Description
|
multus
MultusSpec
|Image and configuration information for multus
|
cniPlugins
ImageSpec
|Image information for CNI plugins
|
ipoib
ImageSpec
|Image information for IPoIB CNI
|
ipamPlugin
ImageSpec
|Image information for IPAM plugin
State (
string
alias)
(Appears on: AppliedState, HostDeviceNetworkStatus, IPoIBNetworkStatus, MacvlanNetworkStatus, NicClusterPolicyStatus)
State represents reconcile state of the system.
WaitForCompletionSpec
(Appears on: DriverUpgradePolicySpec)
WaitForCompletionSpec describes the configuration for waiting on pods completions
|
Field
|
Description
|
podSelector
string
|(Optional) PodSelector specifies a label selector for the pods to wait for completion For more details on label selectors, see: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/overview/working-with-objects/labels/#label-selectors
|
timeoutSeconds
int
|(Optional) TimeoutSecond specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up on pod termination, zero means infinite