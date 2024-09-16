Helm Chart Customization Options

The following are special environment variables supported by the NVIDIA DOCA Driver container to configure its behavior:

Name Default Description CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV * “true” for Ubuntu 20.04, RHEL v8.x and OCP <= v4.13.

* “false” for newer OS. Create an udev rule to preserve “old-style” path based netdev names e.g enp3s0f0 UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES “false” Unload host storage modules prior to loading NVIDIA DOCA Driver modules:

* ib_isert

* nvme_rdma

* nvmet_rdma

* rpcrdma

* xprtrdma

* ib_srpt ENABLE_NFSRDMA “false” Enable loading of NFS & NVME related storage modules from a NVIDIA DOCA Driver container RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION “true” Restore host drivers when a container

In addition, it is possible to specify any environment variables to be exposed to the NVIDIA DOCA Driver container, such as the standard “HTTP_PROXY”, “HTTPS_PROXY”, “NO_PROXY”.

Warning CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV is set automatically by the Network Operator, depending on the Operating System of the worker nodes in the cluster (the cluster is assumed to be homogenous).

Warning When ENABLE_NFSRDMA is set to true , it is not possible to load NVME related storage modules from NVIDIA DOCA Driver container when they are in use by the system (e.g the system has NVMe SSD drives in use). User should ensure the modules are not in use and blacklist them prior to the use of NVIDIA DOCA Driver container.

To set these variables, change them into Helm values. For example:

Copy Copied! ofedDriver: env: - name: RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION value: "true" - name: UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES value: "true" - name: CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV value: "true"

The variables can also be configured directly via the NicClusterPolicy CRD.