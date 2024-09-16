NVIDIA Network Operator v24.7.0
Helm Chart Customization Options

There are various customizations you can do to tailor the deployment of the Network Operator to your cluster needs. You can find those below.

General Parameters

deployCR bool false Deploy NicClusterPolicy custom resource according to the provided parameters.
imagePullSecrets list [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the Network Operator images.
nfd.deployNodeFeatureRules bool true Deploy Node Feature Rules to label the nodes with the discovered features.
nfd.enabled bool true Deploy Node Feature Discovery operator.
operator.admissionController.enabled bool false Deploy with admission controller.
operator.admissionController.useCertManager bool true Use cert-manager for generating self-signed certificate.
operator.affinity.nodeAffinity yaml
preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
    - weight: 1
      preference:
        matchExpressions:
            - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
              operator: In
              values: [""]
    - weight: 1
      preference:
        matchExpressions:
            - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
              operator: In
              values: [""]
Configure node affinity settings for the operator.
operator.cniBinDirectory string “/opt/cni/bin” Directory, where CNI binaries will be deployed on the nodes. Setting for the sriov-network-operator is set with sriov-network-operator.cniBinPath parameter. Note that the CNI bin directory should be aligned with the CNI bin directory in the container runtime.
operator.fullnameOverride string “” Name to be used to replace generated names.
operator.image string “network-operator” Network Operator image name
operator.nameOverride string “” Name to be used as part of objects name generation.
operator.nodeSelector object {} Configure node selector settings for the operator.
operator.repository string “nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native” Network Operator image repository.
operator.resources yaml
limits:
    cpu: 500m
    memory: 128Mi
requests:
    cpu: 5m
    memory: 64Mi
Optional resource requests and limits for the operator.
operator.tolerations yaml
- key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
  operator: "Equal"
  value: ""
  effect: "NoSchedule"
- key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
  operator: "Equal"
  value: ""
  effect: "NoSchedule"
Set additional tolerations for various Daemonsets deployed by the operator.
operator.useDTK bool true Enable the use of Driver ToolKit to compile OFED drivers (OpenShift only).
sriovNetworkOperator.enabled bool false Deploy SR-IOV Network Operator.
upgradeCRDs bool true Enable CRDs upgrade with helm pre-install and pre-upgrade hooks.

ImagePullSecrets customization

To provide imagePullSecrets` object references, you need to specify them using a following structure:

imagePullSecrets:
  - image-pull-secret1
  - image-pull-secret2

NFD labels

The NFD labels required by the Network Operator and GPU Operator:

Label

Location
feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present Nodes containing NVIDIA Networking hardware
feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present Nodes containing NVIDIA GPU hardware

Node Feature Discovery

Node Feature Discovery Helm chart customization options can be found here. Following is a list of overriden values by NVIDIA Operator Helm Chart:

Name

Type

Default in NVIDIA Network Operator

Notes
node-feature-discovery.enableNodeFeatureApi bool true The Node Feature API enable communication between nfd master and worker through NodeFeature CRs. Otherwise communication is through gRPC.
node-feature-discovery.featureGates.NodeFeatureAPI bool true
node-feature-discovery.gc.enable bool true Specifies whether the NFD Garbage Collector should be created
node-feature-discovery.gc.replicaCount int 1 Specifies the number of replicas for the NFD Garbage Collector
node-feature-discovery.gc.serviceAccount.create bool false disable creation to avoid duplicate serviceaccount creation by master spec above.
node-feature-discovery.gc.serviceAccount.name string “node-feature-discovery” The name of the service account for garbage collector to use. If not set and create is true, a name is generated using the fullname template and -gc suffix.
node-feature-discovery.master yaml
serviceAccount:
    name: node-feature-discovery
    create: true
config:
    extraLabelNs: ["nvidia.com"]
NFD master deployment configuration.
node-feature-discovery.worker yaml
serviceAccount:
    # disable creation to avoid duplicate serviceaccount creation by master spec
    # above
    name: node-feature-discovery
    create: false
tolerations:
    - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
      operator: "Exists"
      effect: "NoSchedule"
    - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
      operator: "Exists"
      effect: "NoSchedule"
    - key: nvidia.com/gpu
      operator: Exists
      effect: NoSchedule
config:
    sources:
        pci:
            deviceClassWhitelist:
                - "0300"
                - "0302"
            deviceLabelFields:
                - vendor
NFD worker daemonset configuration.

SR-IOV Network Operator

SR-IOV Network Operator Helm chart customization options can be found here. Following is a list of overriden values by NVIDIA Operator Helm Chart:

NameTypeDefault in NVIDIA Network OperatorNotes
sriov-network-operator.images.ibSriovCnistring“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/ib-sriov-cni:v1.1.1”
sriov-network-operator.images.operatorstring“nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator:network-operator-24.7.0”
sriov-network-operator.images.ovsCnistring“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/ovs-cni-plugin:v0.34.0”
sriov-network-operator.images.resourcesInjectorstring“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/network-resources-injector:8810e6a127366cc1eb829d3f7cb3f866d096946e”
sriov-network-operator.images.sriovCnistring“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-cni:v2.8.1”
sriov-network-operator.images.sriovConfigDaemonstring“nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator-config-daemon:network-operator-24.7.0”
sriov-network-operator.images.sriovDevicePluginstring“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin:v3.7.0”
sriov-network-operator.images.webhookstring“nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator-webhook:network-operator-24.7.0”
sriov-network-operator.operator.admissionControllersyaml
enabled: false
certificates:
    secretNames:
        operator: "operator-webhook-cert"
        injector: "network-resources-injector-cert"
    certManager:
        # -- When enabled, makes use of certificates managed by cert-manager.
        enabled: true
        # -- When enabled, certificates are generated via cert-manager and then
        # name will match the name of the secrets defined above.
        generateSelfSigned: true
    # -- If not specified, no secret is created and secrets with the names
    # defined above are expected to exist in the cluster. In that case,
    # the ca.crt must be base64 encoded twice since it ends up being an env variable.
    custom:
        enabled: false
# operator:
# caCrt: |
# -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
# MIIMIICLDCCAdKgAwIBAgIBADAKBggqhkjOPQQDAjB9MQswCQYDVQQGEwJCRTEPMA0G
# ...
# -----END CERTIFICATE-----
# tlsCrt: |
# -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
# MIIMIICLDCCAdKgAwIBAgIBADAKBggqhkjOPQQDAjB9MQswCQYDVQQGEwJCRTEPMA0G
# ...
# -----END CERTIFICATE-----
# tlsKey: |
# -----BEGIN EC PRIVATE KEY-----
# MHcl4wOuDwKQa+upc8GftXE2C//4mKANBC6It01gUaTIpo=
# ...
# -----END EC PRIVATE KEY-----
# injector:
# caCrt: |
# -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
# MIIMIICLDCCAdKgAwIBAgIBADAKBggqhkjOPQQDAjB9MQswCQYDVQQGEwJCRTEPMA0G
# ...
# -----END CERTIFICATE-----
# tlsCrt: |
# -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
# MIIMIICLDCCAdKgAwIBAgIBADAKBggqhkjOPQQDAjB9MQswCQYDVQQGEwJCRTEPMA0G
# ...
# -----END CERTIFICATE-----
# tlsKey: |
# -----BEGIN EC PRIVATE KEY-----
# MHcl4wOuDwKQa+upc8GftXE2C//4mKANBC6It01gUaTIpo=
# ...
# -----END EC PRIVATE KEY-----
Enable admission controller.
sriov-network-operator.operator.admissionControllers.certificates.certManager.enabledbooltrueWhen enabled, makes use of certificates managed by cert-manager.
sriov-network-operator.operator.admissionControllers.certificates.certManager.generateSelfSignedbooltrueWhen enabled, certificates are generated via cert-manager and then name will match the name of the secrets defined above.
sriov-network-operator.operator.admissionControllers.certificates.customobject{“enabled”:false}If not specified, no secret is created and secrets with the names defined above are expected to exist in the cluster. In that case, the ca.crt must be base64 encoded twice since it ends up being an env variable.
sriov-network-operator.operator.resourcePrefixstring“nvidia.com”Prefix to be used for resources names.
sriov-network-operator.sriovOperatorConfig.configDaemonNodeSelectoryaml
beta.kubernetes.io/os: "linux"
network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait: "false"
Selects the nodes to be configured
sriov-network-operator.sriovOperatorConfig.deploybooltrueDeploy SriovOperatorConfig custom resource

Container Resources

Optional requests and limits can be configured for each container of the sub-resources deployed by the Network Operator by setting the parameter containerResources.

For example:

containerResources:
- name: "mofed-container"
  requests:
    cpu: "200m"
    memory: "150Mi"
  limits:
    cpu: "300m"
    memory: "300Mi"

NVIDIA DOCA Driver

Name

Type

Default

Description
ofedDriver.certConfig.name string “” Custom TLS key/certificate configuration configMap name.
ofedDriver.deploy bool false Deploy the NVIDIA DOCA Driver driver container.
ofedDriver.forcePrecompiled bool false Fail Mellanox OFED deployment if precompiled OFED driver container image does not exists.
ofedDriver.image string “doca-driver” NVIDIA DOCA Driver image name.
ofedDriver.initContainer.enable bool true Deploy init container.
ofedDriver.initContainer.image string “network-operator-init-container” Init container image name.
ofedDriver.initContainer.repository string “ghcr.io/mellanox” Init container image repository.
ofedDriver.initContainer.version string “v0.0.2” Init container image version.
ofedDriver.livenessProbe.initialDelaySeconds int 30 NVIDIA DOCA Driver liveness probe initial delay.
ofedDriver.livenessProbe.periodSeconds int 30 NVIDIA DOCA Driver liveness probe interval.
ofedDriver.readinessProbe.initialDelaySeconds int 10 NVIDIA DOCA Driver readiness probe initial delay.
ofedDriver.readinessProbe.periodSeconds int 30 NVIDIA DOCA Driver readiness probe interval.
ofedDriver.repoConfig yaml
name: ""
Private mirror repository configuration.
ofedDriver.repository string “nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox” NVIDIA DOCA Driver image repository.
ofedDriver.startupProbe.initialDelaySeconds int 10 NVIDIA DOCA Driver startup probe initial delay.
ofedDriver.startupProbe.periodSeconds int 20 NVIDIA DOCA Driver startup probe interval.
ofedDriver.terminationGracePeriodSeconds int 300 The grace period before the driver containeris forcibly removed.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.autoUpgrade bool true Global switch for automatic upgrade feature, if set to false all other options are ignored.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain yaml
# -- Options for node drain (``kubectl drain``) before driver reload, if
# auto upgrade is enabled.
enable: true
# -- Use force drain of pods.
force: true
# -- Pod selector to specify which pods will be drained from the node.
# An empty selector means all pods.
podSelector: ""
# -- It's recommended to set a timeout to avoid infinite drain in case
# non-fatal error keeps happening on retries.
timeoutSeconds: 300
# -- Delete pods local storage.
deleteEmptyDir: true
Options for node drain (kubectl drain) before the driver reload. If auto upgrade is enabled but drain.enable is false, then driver POD will be reloaded immediately without removing PODs from the node.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.deleteEmptyDir bool true Delete pods local storage.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.enable bool true Options for node drain (kubectl drain) before driver reload, if auto upgrade is enabled.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.force bool true Use force drain of pods.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.podSelector string “” Pod selector to specify which pods will be drained from the node. An empty selector means all pods.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.timeoutSeconds int 300 It’s recommended to set a timeout to avoid infinite drain in case non-fatal error keeps happening on retries.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.maxParallelUpgrades int 1 Number of nodes that can be upgraded in parallel (default: 1). 0 means no limit, all nodes will be upgraded in parallel.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.safeLoad bool false Cordon and drain (if enabled) a node before loading the driver on it.
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.waitForCompletion string nil
ofedDriver.version string “24.07-0.6.1.0-0” NVIDIA DOCA Driver version.

NVIDIA DOCA Driver Driver Environment Variables

The following are special environment variables supported by the NVIDIA DOCA Driver container to configure its behavior:

Name

Default

Description
CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV

* “true” for Ubuntu 20.04, RHEL v8.x and OCP <= v4.13.
* “false” for newer OS.

 Create an udev rule to preserve “old-style” path based netdev names e.g enp3s0f0
UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES “false”

Unload host storage modules prior to loading NVIDIA DOCA Driver modules:
* ib_isert
* nvme_rdma
* nvmet_rdma
* rpcrdma
* xprtrdma
* ib_srpt
ENABLE_NFSRDMA “false” Enable loading of NFS & NVME related storage modules from a NVIDIA DOCA Driver container
RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION “true” Restore host drivers when a container

In addition, it is possible to specify any environment variables to be exposed to the NVIDIA DOCA Driver container, such as the standard “HTTP_PROXY”, “HTTPS_PROXY”, “NO_PROXY”.

Warning

CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV is set automatically by the Network Operator, depending on the Operating System of the worker nodes in the cluster (the cluster is assumed to be homogenous).

Warning

When ENABLE_NFSRDMA is set to true, it is not possible to load NVME related storage modules from NVIDIA DOCA Driver container when they are in use by the system (e.g the system has NVMe SSD drives in use). User should ensure the modules are not in use and blacklist them prior to the use of NVIDIA DOCA Driver container.

To set these variables, change them into Helm values. For example:

ofedDriver:
  env:
  - name: RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION
    value: "true"
  - name: UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES
    value: "true"
  - name: CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV
    value: "true"

The variables can also be configured directly via the NicClusterPolicy CRD.

RDMA Shared Device Plugin

Name

Type

Default

Description
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.deploy bool true Deploy RDMA shared device plugin.
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.image string “k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin” RDMA shared device plugin image name.
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.repository string “ghcr.io/mellanox” RDMA shared device plugin image repository.
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.resources yaml
- name: rdma_shared_device_a
  vendors: [15b3]
  rdmaHcaMax: 63
The following defines the RDMA resources in the cluster. It must be provided by the user when deploying the chart. Each entry in the resources element will create a resource with the provided and list of devices.
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.useCdi bool false Enable Container Device Interface (CDI) mode. NOTE: NVIDIA Network Operator does not configure container runtime to enable CDI.
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.version string “v1.5.1” RDMA shared device plugin version.

RDMA Device Plugin Resource Configurations

These configurations consist of a list of RDMA resources, each with a name and a selector of RDMA capable network devices to be associated with the resource. Refer to RDMA Shared Device Plugin Selectors for supported selectors.

resources:
- name: rdma_shared_device_a
  vendors: [15b3]
  deviceIDs: [1017]
  ifNames: [enp5s0f0]
  rdmaHcaMax: 63
- name: rdma_shared_device_b
  vendors: [15b3]
  deviceIDs: [1017]
  ifNames: [ib0, ib1]
  rdmaHcaMax: 63

SR-IOV Network Device Plugin

Name

Type

Default

Description
sriovDevicePlugin.deploy bool false Deploy SR-IOV Network device plugin.
sriovDevicePlugin.image string “sriov-network-device-plugin” SR-IOV Network device plugin image name.
sriovDevicePlugin.repository string “ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg” SR-IOV Network device plugin image repository.
sriovDevicePlugin.resources[0].name string “hostdev”
sriovDevicePlugin.resources[0].vendors[0] string “15b3”
sriovDevicePlugin.useCdi bool false Enable Container Device Interface (CDI) mode. NOTE: NVIDIA Network Operator does not configure container runtime to enable CD.
sriovDevicePlugin.version string “v3.7.0” SR-IOV Network device plugin version

SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Resource Configuration

Consists of a list of RDMA resources, each with a name and a selector of RDMA capable network devices to be associated with the resource. Refer to SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Selectors for supported selectors.

resources:
- name: hostdev
  vendors: [15b3]
- name: ethernet_rdma
  vendors: [15b3]
  linkTypes: [ether]
- name: sriov_rdma
  vendors: [15b3]
  devices: [1018]
  drivers: [mlx5_ib]

IB Kubernetes

ib-kubernetes provides a daemon that works in conjunction with the SR-IOV Network Device Plugin. It acts on Kubernetes pod object changes (Create/Update/Delete), reading the pod’s network annotation, fetching its corresponding network CRD and reading the PKey. This is done in order to add the newly generated GUID or the predefined GUID in the GUID field of the CRD cni-args to that PKey for pods with mellanox.infiniband.app annotation.

Name

Type

Default

Description
ibKubernetes.deploy bool false Deploy IB Kubernetes.
ibKubernetes.image string “ib-kubernetes” IB Kubernetes image name.
ibKubernetes.pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd string “02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF” Maximal available GUID value to be allocated for the pod.
ibKubernetes.pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart string “02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00” Minimal available GUID value to be allocated for the pod.
ibKubernetes.periodicUpdateSeconds int 5 Interval of periodic update in seconds.
ibKubernetes.repository string “ghcr.io/mellanox” IB Kubernetes image repository.
ibKubernetes.ufmSecret string “” Name of the Secret with the NVIDIA UFM access credentials, deployed in advance.
ibKubernetes.version string “v1.0.2” IB Kubernetes version.

UFM Secret

IB Kubernetes must access NVIDIA UFM in order to manage pods’ GUIDs. To provide its credentials, the secret of the following format should be deployed in advance:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
  name: ib-kubernetes-ufm-secret
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
stringData:
  UFM_USERNAME: "admin"
  UFM_PASSWORD: "123456"
  UFM_ADDRESS: "ufm-hostname"
  UFM_HTTP_SCHEMA: ""
  UFM_PORT: ""
data:
  UFM_CERTIFICATE: ""

Warning

The InfiniBand Fabric manages a single pool of GUIDs. In order to use IB Kubernetes in different clusters, different GUID ranges must be specified to avoid collisions.

NVIDIA IPAM Plugin

NVIDIA IPAM Plugin is recommended to be used on large-scale deployments of the NVIDIA Network Operator.

Name

Type

Default

Description
nvIpam.deploy bool true Deploy NVIDIA IPAM Plugin.
nvIpam.enableWebhook bool false Enable deployment of the validataion webhook for IPPool CRD.
nvIpam.image string “nvidia-k8s-ipam” NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image name.
nvIpam.repository string “ghcr.io/mellanox” NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image repository.
nvIpam.version string “v0.2.0” NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image version.
Warning

Supported X.509 certificate management system should be available in the cluster to enable the validation webhook. Currently, the supported systems are certmanager and Openshift certificate management.

Secondary Network

Specifies components to deploy in order to facilitate a secondary network in Kubernetes. It consists of the following optionally deployed components:

  • Multus-CNI: Delegate CNI plugin to support secondary networks in Kubernetes

  • CNI plugins: Currently only containernetworking-plugins is supported

  • IPAM CNI: Currently only Whereabout IPAM CNI is supported as a part of the secondaryNetwork section. NVIDIA-IPAM is configured separately.

  • IPoIB CNI: Allows the user to create IPoIB child link and move it to the pod

Name

Type

Default

Description
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.deploy bool true Deploy CNI Plugins Secondary Network.
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.image string “plugins” CNI Plugins image name.
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.repository string “ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg” CNI Plugins image repository.
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.version string “v1.5.0” CNI Plugins image version.
secondaryNetwork.deploy bool true Deploy Secondary Network.
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.deploy bool false Deploy IPAM CNI Plugin Secondary Network.
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.image string “whereabouts” IPAM CNI Plugin image name.
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.repository string “ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg” IPAM CNI Plugin image repository.
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.version string “v0.7.0” IPAM CNI Plugin image version.
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.deploy bool false Deploy IPoIB CNI.
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.image string “ipoib-cni” IPoIB CNI image name.
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.repository string “ghcr.io/mellanox” IPoIB CNI image repository.
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.version string “v1.2.0” IPoIB CNI image version.
secondaryNetwork.multus.deploy bool true Deploy Multus Secondary Network.
secondaryNetwork.multus.image string “multus-cni” Multus image name.
secondaryNetwork.multus.repository string “ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg” Multus image repository.
secondaryNetwork.multus.version string “v3.9.3” Multus image version.

NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery

NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery leverages Node Feature Discovery to advertise NIC specific labels on K8s Node objects.

Name

Type

Default

Description
nicFeatureDiscovery.deploy bool false Deploy NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery.
nicFeatureDiscovery.image string “nic-feature-discovery” NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery image name.
nicFeatureDiscovery.repository string “ghcr.io/mellanox” NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery repository.
nicFeatureDiscovery.version string “v0.0.1” NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery image version.

DOCA Telemetry Service

DOCA Telemetry Service exports metrics from NVIDIA NICs on K8s Nodes.

Name

Type

Default

Description
docaTelemetryService.deploy bool false Deploy DOCA Telemetry Service.
docaTelemetryService.image string “doca_telemetry” DOCA Telemetry Service image name.
docaTelemetryService.repository string “nvcr.io/nvidia/doca” DOCA Telemetry Service image repository.
docaTelemetryService.version string “1.16.5-doca2.6.0-host” DOCA Telemetry Service image version.

Helm customization file

Warning

Since several parameters should be provided when creating custom resources during operator deployment, it is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.

$ helm install -f ./values.yaml -n nvidia-network-operator --create-namespace --wait nvidia/network-operator network-operator

