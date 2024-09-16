Customization Options
- Helm Chart
- General Parameters
- NFD labels
- Node Feature Discovery
- SR-IOV Network Operator
- Container Resources
- NVIDIA DOCA Driver
- NVIDIA DOCA Driver Driver Environment Variables
- RDMA Shared Device Plugin
- RDMA Device Plugin Resource Configurations
- SR-IOV Network Device Plugin
- SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Resource Configuration
- IB Kubernetes
- UFM Secret
- NVIDIA IPAM Plugin
- Secondary Network
- NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery
- DOCA Telemetry Service
- Helm customization file
- General Parameters
- CRDs
- mellanox.com/v1alpha1
- AppliedState
- ConfigMapNameReference
- DOCATelemetryServiceConfig
- DOCATelemetryServiceSpec
- DevicePluginSpec
- DrainSpec
- DriverUpgradePolicySpec
- HostDeviceNetwork
- HostDeviceNetworkSpec
- HostDeviceNetworkStatus
- IBKubernetesSpec
- IPoIBNetwork
- IPoIBNetworkSpec
- IPoIBNetworkStatus
- ImageSpec
- ImageSpecWithConfig
- MacvlanNetwork
- MacvlanNetworkSpec
- MacvlanNetworkStatus
- MultusSpec
- NICFeatureDiscoverySpec
- NVIPAMSpec
- NicClusterPolicy
- NicClusterPolicySpec
- NicClusterPolicyStatus
- OFEDDriverSpec
- PodProbeSpec
- ResourceRequirements
- SecondaryNetworkSpec
string
- WaitForCompletionSpec
- mellanox.com/v1alpha1
