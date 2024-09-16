NVIDIA Network Operator v24.7.0
Getting Started with Red Hat OpenShift

Network Operator Deployment on an OpenShift Container Platform

Warning

Currently, NVIDIA Network Operator does not support Single Node OpenShift (SNO) deployments.

Warning

It is recommended to have dedicated control plane nodes for OpenShift deployments with NVIDIA Network Operator.

Node Feature Discovery

To enable Node Feature Discovery, please follow the official guide. A single instance of Node Feature Discovery is expected to be used in the cluster.

An example of Node Feature Discovery configuration:

apiVersion: nfd.openshift.io/v1
kind: NodeFeatureDiscovery
metadata:
  name: nfd-instance
  namespace: openshift-nfd
spec:
  operand:
    namespace: openshift-nfd
    image: registry.redhat.io/openshift4/ose-node-feature-discovery:v4.10
    imagePullPolicy: Always
  workerConfig:
    configData: |
      sources:
        pci:
          deviceClassWhitelist:
            - "02"
            - "03"
            - "0200"
            - "0207"
          deviceLabelFields:
            - vendor
  customConfig:
    configData: ""

Verify that the following label is present on the nodes containing NVIDIA networking hardware: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true

oc describe node | grep -E 'Roles|pci' | grep -v "control-plane"

Roles:              worker
                    cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/invpcid=true
                    cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/pcid=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-102b.present=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.sriov.capable=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable=true
Roles:              worker
                    cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/invpcid=true
                    cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/pcid=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-102b.present=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.sriov.capable=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true
                    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable=true

SR-IOV Network Operator

If you are planning to use SR-IOV, follow these instructions to install SR-IOV Network Operator on an OpenShift Container Platform.

Warning

The SR-IOV resources created will have the openshift.io prefix.

For the default SriovOperatorConfig CR to work with the NVIDIA DOCA Driver container, please run this command to update the following values:

oc patch sriovoperatorconfig default \
  --type=merge -n openshift-sriov-network-operator \
  --patch '{ "spec": { "configDaemonNodeSelector": { "network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait": "false", "node-role.kubernetes.io/worker": "", "feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable": "true" } } }'

Warning

SR-IOV Network Operator configuration documentation can be found on the Official Website.

GPU Operator

If you plan to use GPUDirect, follow this to install GPU Operator on an OpenShift Container Platform.

Make sure to enable RDMA and disable useHostMofed in the driver section in the spec of the ClusterPolicy CR.

Network Operator Installation

Network Operator Installation Using OpenShift Catalog

  • In the OpenShift Container Platform web console side menu, select Operators > OperatorHub, and search for the NVIDIA Network Operator.

  • Select NVIDIA Network Operator, and click Install in the first screen and in the subsequent one.

  • For additional information, see the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Documentation.

Network Operator Installation using OpenShift OC CLI

  1. Create a namespace for the Network Operator.

    oc create namespace nvidia-network-operator

  2. Install the Network Operator in the namespace created in the previous step by creating the below objects. Run the following command to get the channel value required for the next step:

    oc get packagemanifest nvidia-network-operator -n openshift-marketplace -o jsonpath='{.status.defaultChannel}'

    Example output:

    stable

  3. Create the following Subscription CR, and save the YAML in the network-operator-sub.yaml file:

    apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1
kind: Subscription
metadata:
  name: nvidia-network-operator
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  channel: "v24.7.1"
  name: nvidia-network-operator
  source: certified-operators
  sourceNamespace: openshift-marketplace

  4. Create the subscription object by running the following command:

    oc create -f network-operator-sub.yaml

  5. Change to the network-operator project:

    oc project nvidia-network-operator

Verification

To verify that the operator deployment is successful, run:

oc get pods -n nvidia-network-operator

Example output:

NAME                                                          READY   STATUS    RESTARTS   AGE
nvidia-network-operator-controller-manager-8f8ccf45c-zgfsq    2/2     Running   0          1m

A successful deployment shows a Running status.

Using Network Operator to Create NicClusterPolicy in OpenShift Container Platform

See Deployment Examples for OCP:

Deployment Examples For OpenShift Container Platform

In OCP, some components are deployed by default like Multus and WhereAbouts, whereas others, such as NFD and SR-IOV Network Operator must be deployed manually, as described in the Installation section.

In addition, since there is no use of the Helm chart, the configuration should be done via the NicClusterPolicy CRD.

Following are examples of NicClusterPolicy configuration for OCP.

Network Operator Deployment with a Host Device Network - OCP

Network Operator deployment with:

SR-IOV device plugin, single SR-IOV resource pool:

  • There is no need for a secondary network configuration, as it is installed by default in OCP.

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  ofedDriver:
    image: doca-driver
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
    version: 24.07-0.6.1.0-0
     startupProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 10
      periodSeconds: 20
    livenessProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 30
      periodSeconds: 30
    readinessProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 10
      periodSeconds: 30
  sriovDevicePlugin:
      image: sriov-network-device-plugin
      repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
      version: v3.7.0
      config: |
        {
          "resourceList": [
              {
                  "resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com",
                  "resourceName": "hostdev",
                  "selectors": {
                      "vendors": ["15b3"],
                      "isRdma": true
                  }
              }
          ]
        }

Following the deployment, the Network Operator should be configured, and K8s networking deployed to use it in pod configuration. The host-device-net.yaml` configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: HostDeviceNetwork
metadata:
  name: hostdev-net
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev"
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "range": "192.168.3.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.3.229/30",
       "192.168.3.236/32"
      ],
      "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level" : "info"
    }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: hostdev-test-pod
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net
spec:
  restartPolicy: OnFailure
  containers:
  - image: <rdma image>
    name: doca-test-ctr
    securityContext:
      capabilities:
        add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ]
    resources:
      requests:
        nvidia.com/hostdev: 1
      limits:
        nvidia.com/hostdev: 1
    command:
    - sh
    - -c
    - sleep inf

Network Operator Deployment with SR-IOV Legacy Mode - OCP

This deployment mode supports SR-IOV in legacy mode. Note that the SR-IOV Network Operator is required as described in the Deployment for OCP section.

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  ofedDriver:
    image: doca-driver
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
    version: 24.07-0.6.1.0-0
     startupProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 10
      periodSeconds: 20
    livenessProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 30
      periodSeconds: 30
    readinessProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 10
      periodSeconds: 30

Sriovnetwork node policy and K8s networking should be deployed. sriovnetwork-node-policy.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
  name: policy-1
  namespace:  openshift-sriov-network-operator
spec:
  deviceType: netdevice
  mtu: 1500
  nicSelector:
    vendor: "15b3"
    pfNames: ["ens2f0"]
  nodeSelector:
    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true"
  numVfs: 8
  priority: 90
  isRdma: true
  resourceName: sriovlegacy

The sriovnetwork.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetwork
metadata:
  name: sriov-network
  namespace:  openshift-sriov-network-operator
spec:
  vlan: 0
  networkNamespace: "default"
  resourceName: "sriovlegacy"
  ipam: |
    {
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "log_file": "/tmp/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level": "debug",
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "range": "192.168.101.0/24"
    }

Note that the resource prefix in this case will be openshift.io. The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: testpod1
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: sriov-network
spec:
  containers:
  - name: appcntr1
    image: <image>
    imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
    securityContext:
      capabilities:
        add: ["IPC_LOCK"]
    command:
      - sh
      - -c
      - sleep inf
    resources:
      requests:
        openshift.io/sriovlegacy: '1'
      limits:
        openshift.io/sriovlegacy: '1'

Network Operator Deployment with the RDMA Shared Device Plugin - OCP

The following is an example of RDMA Shared with MacVlanNetwork:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  ofedDriver:
    image: doca-driver
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
    version: 24.07-0.6.1.0-0
     startupProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 10
      periodSeconds: 20
    livenessProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 30
      periodSeconds: 30
    readinessProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 10
      periodSeconds: 30
  rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
    config: |
      {
        "configList": [
          {
            "resourceName": "rdmashared",
            "rdmaHcaMax": 1000,
            "selectors": {
              "ifNames": ["enp4s0f0np0"]
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    image: k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
    version: v1.5.1

The macvlan-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in an OpenShift Platform:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: MacvlanNetwork
metadata:
  name: rdmashared-net
spec:
  networkNamespace: default
  master: enp4s0f0np0
  mode: bridge
  mtu: 1500
  ipam: '{"type":"whereabouts","range":"16.0.2.0/24","gateway":"16.0.2.1"}'

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: test-rdma-shared-1
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: rdmashared-net
spec:
  containers:
  - image: myimage
    name: rdma-shared-1
    securityContext:
      capabilities:
        add:
        - IPC_LOCK
    resources:
      limits:
        rdma/rdmashared: 1
      requests:
        rdma/rdmashared: 1
  restartPolicy: OnFailure

Network Operator Deployment for DPDK Workloads - OCP

In order to configure HUGEPAGES in OpenShift, refer to this steps.

For SR-IOV Network Operator configuration instructions, visit the Official Website.
