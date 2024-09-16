Platform Support
|
Component
|
Version
|
Notes
|Kubernetes
|>=1.27 and <=1.30.4
|Helm
|v3.5+
|For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
|Node Feature Discovery
|>=0.15.6 and <=0.16.3
|When deploying the Network Operator and GPU Operator on the same cluster, ensure only one instance of Node Feature Discovery (NFD) is installed. We recommend using the version included with the GPU Operator.
The following component versions are deployed by the Network Operator:
|
Component
|
Version
|
Notes
|Node Feature Discovery
|v0.15.6
|Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
|NVIDIA DOCA Driver container
|24.07-0.6.1.0-0
|k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin
|v1.5.1
|sriov-network-device-plugin
|v3.7.0
|containernetworking CNI plugins
|v1.5.0
|whereabouts CNI
|v0.7.0
|multus CNI
|v3.9.3
|IPoIB CNI
|v1.2.0
|IB Kubernetes
|v1.0.2
|NV IPAM Plugin
|v0.2.0
|NIC Feature Discovery
|v0.0.1
|Only one instance of NFD should be deployed.
|DOCA Telemetry
|1.16.5-doca2.6.0-host
- NVIDIA RDMA-capable network adapters:
- NVIDIA ConnectX NICs
ConnectX-5 or newer
-
- NVIDIA BlueField Network Platforms
BlueField-2 DPU (NIC mode)
BlueField-3 DPU (NIC mode)
BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode)
-
-
NVIDIA GPU Operator Version 24.3.x or newer (required for the workloads using NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA technology)
The following network adapters have been tested with the Network Operator:
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-7
BlueField-2 NIC Mode
BlueField-3 NIC Mode
The following ARM based systems has been tested with Network Operator:
|
System
|
Network Adapters
|
OS
|
Notes
|NVIDIA IGX Orin
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64)
|GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
|NVIDIA Grace ARM Server
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) / OCP 4.16
|GA
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:
|
Operating System
|
Kubernetes
|
Red Hat OpenShift
|
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|1.27-1.30.4
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|1.27-1.30.4
|RT kernels support
|Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
|1.27-1.30.4
|Red Hat Core OS
|4.14-4.16
|RT kernels support
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.3, 9.2, 9.0
|1.27-1.30.4
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10, 8.9, 8.8, 8.6
|1.27-1.30.4
|RT kernels support
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:
|
Operating System
|
Containerd
|
CRI-O
|
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Red Hat Core OS
|No
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
|Yes
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Yes
|Yes